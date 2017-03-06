RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France Presidential election 2017

Ex-PM Juppe rules himself out of presidency race

By
media Bordeaux' mayor Alain Juppe speaks during a press conference on March 6, 2017 at the City Hall in the western French city of Bordeaux GEORGES GOBET / AFP

Former prime minister Alain Juppe ruled himself out on Monday as an alternative rightwing candidate for his party colleague Francois Fillon whose campaign has been thrown into chaos by a fake job scandal.

At a press conference in his hometown of Bordeaux, Juppe said that the election was being held in "confused" conditions but "I confirm for a final time that I will not be a candidate to be president of the republic."

He also criticised Fillon, whose defiance of the justice system and criticism of the media had "led him into a dead-end."

Fillon's defence of denouncing a plot "has led him into a dead end," Juppe said, lamenting: "What a waste!"

Recalling the November rightwing primary, when Fillon easily beat Juppe to the nomination, he said the result was "uncontested" and that he immediately threw his support behind his Republicans party colleague.

He said Fillon had "an open road" ahead of him to the presidency before he was put under investigation for allegations that he paid his wife Penelope hundreds of thousands of euros from public funds with little work to show for it.

He said he did not think he could rally enough support behind a candidacy, adding: "It's too late."

Juppe noted that "part of the centre" has deserted the Republicans, a reference to former Socialist economy minister Emmanuel Macron, who formed his own centrist movement and is now riding high in the polls.

