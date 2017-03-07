RFI in 15 languages

 

Why the Fillon controversy is stirring public anger
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb, March 4, 2017.
 
France
Press review France

French press review 7 March 2017

By
media

Francois Fillon's tribulations are far from over. That's the vie offered  by several papers this morning after the embattled Republican presidential hopeful secured the "unanimous" support from his party's top organ

The endorsement of Francois Fillon by the conservative Les Républicains movement's Political Committee firmly put him back in the driver's seat after his closest challenger and Bordeaux mayor, Alain Juppe, rejected calls to stand in his place.

"He got them" crows Le Parisien, in a headline that summarizes the general feeling expressed by today's commentators. Yet according to the popular publication, it is  oinly through exhaustion that Fillon finally managed to outfox his opponents, defying all expectations.

However according to Libération, what the Conservatives have in their hands is a candidate perceived as discredited and weak in the eyes of voters.

The paper argues that while public opinion considers the whole affair as a nightmare, it has the conviction "there will be no reward for immorality.

Francois Fillon it claims, is suffering because of the gap between his promises and his conduct.

His cynical calculations have caught up with him notes Libé adding that while he believes he has rescued his campaign he has instead given a breath of fresh air into the campaigns of his rivals. The French people are wiser than people believe, concludes the left-leaning Libération.

For the Communist newspaper l'Humanité, the crisis ravaging the French Republican party is to say the least a symptom of the exhaustion of the regime. Lying behind the convulsion it explains, is a rusted system undermined by money and the concentration of power in the hands of one man.

His persistence finally paid off argues le Midi Libre. For Ouest France, there is no question that Fillon won the standoff with his opponents hands down.

L'Alsace agrees claiming that no one can contest the fact that he emerged victorious from the tactical battle.

And for right-wing Le Figaro, it was high time the conservatives put this matter behind them and got back to the campaign trail quickly-- closing ranks behind Francois Fillon the sole candidate they still have standing, although the paper concedes that would obviously not be easy to win.

That corroborates the view upheld by l'Alsace that the worst is yet to come..

According to the economic newspaper Les Echos, Francois Fillon was rescued by the most radicalized faction of the right, but wonders if he will be able to broaden his appeal and lure over voters outside the hard core of his right-wing electorate.

For the Télégramme, that remains to be seen at a time a cross section of Centrists are defecting from the conservative alliance.

Talking about the task that remains to be done, Le Midi Libre observes that the Republicans are lying in pieces as they remain embroiled in what it describes as this sad comedy.

Most of the party's dignitaries, according to the publication, have either jumped ship or bowed before the providential man desperate to benefit from his gratitude if he goes on to win the Elysée.

But for L'Union/L'Ardennais,  even if Fillon and Republicans have stopped the bleeding, they are remain too weak to incarnate the determined and credible force to effect the change which French people yearn for during the 2017 Presidential elections.

 

 

 

 

 

 
