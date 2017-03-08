Body parts found in French family murder case

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, not prayer …
Nigerian pilgrims in Bethlehem on December 24, 2012.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Fledgling Russian cinema festival attracts crowds with music, …
  • media
    International report
    Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Laws in Africa failing to prevent rape; keeping tabs on Guinea’s …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why the Fillon controversy is stirring public anger
  • media
    International report
    Bringing migrant children back to school in Greece
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Murder Family France

Body parts found in French family murder case

By
media Police search Caouissin's farm in Troadec murder case AFP/Fred Tanneau

This Wednesday, investigators found body parts belonging to the Troadec family at the home of Hubert Caouissin, the man who has confessed to killing his four relatives with a crowbar.

Caouissin was let out of custody on Wednesday to show investigators where he had hidden the body parts on his farm in western France, according to Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennès. Search teams and sniffer dogs have been scouring the grounds.

The 46-year-old has said he used a crowbar to kill his brother-in-law Pascal Troadec and his wife Brigitte, both 49, along with their two children Sébastien, 21, and Charlotte, 18.

After killing them, he dismembered the bodies. He then burned some of the body parts and buried others.

The family of four had been missing for nearly two weeks before Caouissin was arrested, along with his wife Lydie Troadec – Brigitte’s sister – on Sunday.

He was charged and jailed on Monday. His wife has also been charged with helping dispose of the bodies, and remains in custody in Nantes.

Sennès said during a press conference on Monday that Caouissin murdered the Troadecs in their home on 16 February.

Inheritance dispute

The former shipyard employee told investigators that he thought Pascal Troadec had unjustly kept valuable gold coins for himself, when the coins should have been shared with him.

The gold coins were supposedly part of an inheritance.

Sennès said during a press conference on Monday that Caouissin had long harboured “great rancour” over the inheritance dispute.

However the existence of these coins, as well as their value, have yet to be confirmed.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.