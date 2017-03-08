Rhino killed by poachers at French zoo

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, not prayer …
Nigerian pilgrims in Bethlehem on December 24, 2012.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Laws in Africa failing to prevent rape; keeping tabs on Guinea’s …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why the Fillon controversy is stirring public anger
  • media
    International report
    Bringing migrant children back to school in Greece
  • media
    International media
    How public figures react to media stories about health and well-being
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Rhinoceros Poaching Zoo

Rhino killed by poachers at French zoo

By
media A rhinoceros in Kruger National Park, South Africa, March 2015. AFP/Stefan Heunis

The white rhino was shot three times in the head and had his horns sawn off, Thoiry Zoo announced on Tuesday.

The perpetrators broke into the zoo, located just outside Paris, and killed four-year-old Vince in his enclosure on Monday night. The other two rhinos in the enclosure were unharmed.

A police spokeswoman told AFP that “only the main horn was stolen”. The poachers had tried to saw off the rhino’s second horn, but seemed to have been disturbed in the process, as it was left behind.

“This has never happened before in a zoo, either in France or in Europe,” Thoiry manager Thierry Duguet told AFP.

“We are extremely shocked and upset. This is supposed to be a sanctuary for the animals,” he added.

Although the zoo is equipped with video surveillance, there are no cameras installed in the rhino enclosure.

Ivory worth more than gold

Investigators estimate Vince’s horn is worth more than 30,000 euros.

Rhino horn can fetch more on the black market than gold or cocaine, as it sells for up to $60,000 per kilo.

Global demand for rhino horn mostly comes from China and Vietnam, where it is considered to have medicinal properties.

AFP reports that in the last eight years alone, roughly a quarter of the world’s rhino population has been killed in South Africa, one of the countries with the largest rhino population.

Last year France banned the trade of ivory and horns.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.