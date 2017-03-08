Socialist heavyweights abandon their own candidate in favour of Macron

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, not prayer …
Nigerian pilgrims in Bethlehem on December 24, 2012.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Fledgling Russian cinema festival attracts crowds with music, …
  • media
    International report
    Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Laws in Africa failing to prevent rape; keeping tabs on Guinea’s …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why the Fillon controversy is stirring public anger
  • media
    International report
    Bringing migrant children back to school in Greece
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Socialist Party Emmanuel Macron Benoît Hamon

Socialist heavyweights abandon their own candidate in favour of Macron

By
media Emmanuel Macron in Normandy on March 4, 2017. AFP/Jean-François Monier

Former Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoë announced this Wednesday that he supports centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron over his own Socialist Party’s candidate, Benoît Hamon.

“We must support, with all our might, the candidate that is most likely to beat Marine Le Pen,” Delanoë explained on France Inter radio on Wednesday.

This candidate, he believes, is not his own party’s Hamon, but rather former economy minister Macron.

“The candidate that best represents my views on reform, Socialism and Europe is Emmanuel Macron,” he said.

The former Paris mayor, who described Macron as the more “realistic” contender, went on to call Hamon’s campaign platform “dangerous”, and accused him of leaning too far to the left of the Socialist party.

Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Sports Minister Patrick Kanner are also expected to break ranks with their Socialist Party to back Macron.

And the support isn’t expected to end there. Christophe Caresche, Socialist Member of Parliament (MP) who supports Macron, predicted that the centrist candidate will “haemorrhage Socialist heavyweights by the end of March”.

“Hamon has broken up the party, he’s divided it in fact,” the MP added.

Hamon struggling to gain momentum

The former economy minister is currently leading in the polls, while Hamon remains a distant fourth.

The Socialist candidate has complained that his campaign is being drowned out by the ongoing fraud scandals surrounding right-wing candidate François Fillon and far-right National Front (FN) contender Marine Le Pen.

This, he believes, is making it harder for him to counter Macron.

Regarding the media’s extensive coverage of the “fake job” Fillon investigation, Hamon said, “I can’t take it anymore!”

“Every time I want to talk about public services, or the fight against inequality, it’s the never-ending Fillon saga that’s brought up,” he said. “Enough is enough!”

Hamon’s campaign received a brief boost when Greens candidate Yannick Jadot dropped out of the race to support the Socialist candidate. But Hamon’s alliance with the Greens has done little so far to unite left-wing voters, and Socialist leaders fear that he will be unable to bring together the diverse left-wing electorate before next month’s election.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.