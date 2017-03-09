Artist Jeff Koons and Centre Pompidou convicted in plagiarism case

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, not prayer …
Nigerian pilgrims in Bethlehem on December 24, 2012.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Fledgling Russian cinema festival attracts crowds with music, …
  • media
    International report
    Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Laws in Africa failing to prevent rape; keeping tabs on Guinea’s …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why the Fillon controversy is stirring public anger
  • media
    International report
    Bringing migrant children back to school in Greece
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Copyright Art Culture Pompidou Centre

Artist Jeff Koons and Centre Pompidou convicted in plagiarism case

By
media Artist Jeff Koons poses next to his piece "Balloon Dog (Red)" on May 11, 2012 in Basel, Switzerland. AFP/Fabrice Coffrini

A French court ruled on Thursday that the American artist’s sculpture Naked, 1988, plagiarised Frenchman Jean-François Bauret’s 1975 photograph, Enfants.

Jeff Koons LLC, the artist’s limited liability company, along with the Parisian modern and contemporary art museum Centre Pompidou, have been ordered to pay 40,000 euros to the photograph’s right holders. Half of this sum is intended to cover the Bauret family’s legal fees.

The museum was found guilty of copyright infringement for having included images of the sculpture in books and other publications that it sold during a Koons retrospective that ran there from November 2014 to April 2015.

While the sculpture was not actually on display during the retrospective – because it had allegedly been damaged during transport – the ruling found that the museum's distribution of photos of the plagiarised piece via its publications was grounds for prosecution.

Jeff Koons LLC will have to pay an additional 4,000 euros to the Bauret family for having published an image of the plagiarised sculpture on his website.

The court found that the slight variations Koons brought to his one-metre tall porcelain sculpture “do not prevent one from recognising and identifying the models and the pose” seen in the photograph Enfants.

In the original black and white photo, a young boy and a young girl, naked, can be seen holding hands.

Koons’s sculpture portrays a young boy and a young girl, both naked, with the same haircuts and in nearly identical body positions as the children in Enfants.

For Naked the American artist added a bouquet in the boy’s hand, and flowers at the children’s’ feet, but the changes weren’t substantial enough to convince the court that the work did not constitute plagiarism.

Koons has been sued several times for copyright infringement.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.