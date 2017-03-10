French press review 10 March 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, not prayer …
Nigerian pilgrims in Bethlehem on December 24, 2012.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Fledgling Russian cinema festival attracts crowds with music, …
  • media
    International report
    Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Laws in Africa failing to prevent rape; keeping tabs on Guinea’s …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why the Fillon controversy is stirring public anger
  • media
    International report
    Bringing migrant children back to school in Greece
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Marine Le Pen Presidential election 2017 Press review

French press review 10 March 2017

By
media

Benoît Hamon is the French presidential contender getting the front-page treatment this morning . . . his adjustments to several controversial proposals show that he knows what has to be done. With just six weeks to go to the first round, the crucial question is whether he'll have enough time.

There are 45 days to go to voting in the first round of the French presidential election.

Benoît Hamon, the socialist contender who has complained that this campaign has been so engulfed in scandals that there's no room for serious political debate, got his chance last night on national television.

Le Monde says he used the occasion to back-pedal on his key, and controversial, proposal for a universal basic income for everyone between the ages of 18 and 25.

Instead of free money for all, there will now be a salary boost for the least-well-paid, ensuring that every worker gets at least 1.9 times the basic minimum wage.

And those in the 18 to 25 age group are not forgotten, they just won't get free money if they already have jobs which are paying them 1.9 times the basic minimum. For example, said Hamon, a student working one day each week could expect to get a boost of about 500 euros per month from the state.

Benoît Hamon had harsh words for his former government colleague, now opponent, Emmanuel Macron, the man who yesterday overtook far right contender Marine Le Pen to lead the opinion polls on first-round voting intentions.

Hamon says Macron is pushing many centrist voters towards the extreme right, and that the implementation of his policies would make France ungovernable, since Macron will not have the parliamentary support essential to a successful president.

Hamon given ten days to save his campaign

The same Benoît Hamon is on the front page of left-leaning Libération where he is given ten days to shake himself out of fourth place . . . behind Macron, Le Pen and François Fillon . . . in the opinion polls. That's the time left before his campaign-topping meeting here in Paris. If that flops, Hamon can throw his hat at his chances of being the next French president.

The challenge facing the socialist contender is at once simple and demanding, says Libé: Hamon has got to convince those members of his own political family, tempted by the centrism of Emmanuel Macron, to return to the socialist fold. Given that he himself contributed not a little to the disintegration of French socialism, resigning from the governing majority and leading a rebel group against austerity and employment law reform, he'll have his work cut out for him.

Libé says his adjustments to key policies on revenue, the national debt and France's position in Europe show that he knows what needs to be done. The crucial question is whether he'll have the time to convince a sufficient number of people that he can actually do it.

Europe and the global climate facing severe difficulties

Right-wing daily Le Figaro gives the front-page honours to a Europe incapable of getting over the shock of Brexit, the decision by British voters to abandon the European Union.

And, as if all that wasn't bad enough, there's grim news for the planet with a report in Le Monde on yesterday's statement by the head of the American Environmental Agency, Scott Pruitt, that carbon dioxide emissions are not making a crucial contribution to global warming. Ignoring a mountain of respectable and otherwise unquestioned scientific evidence, Pruitt says the overall human impact on global climate change remains to be established, and he criticises the Cop 21 declaration signed here in Paris two years ago as a bad deal. His boss, Donald Trump, made disengaging the United States from its Paris engagements one of his campaign promises.

A separate report in Le Monde announces the discovery of oil reserves estimated at 1.2 billion barrels in northern Alaska, the biggest oil find on American soil for the past three decades.

Scott Pruitt, a big supporter of the fossil fuels lobby, is probably delighted. Expect a tweet from Donald Trump any minute now!

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.