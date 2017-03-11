RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Fanga, the force of Afrobeat from France
Fanga
 
France
Paris Fashion Advertising Yves Saint Laurent

‘Degrading’ Saint Laurent ads taken down in Paris

By
media Protestors in front of a Yves Saint-Laurent shop in Paris on March 7, 2017. AFP/Jacques Demarthon

France’s advertising regulator, ARPP, announced this Friday that French fashion house Saint Laurent has complied with its request to remove advertisements that featured “degrading” portrayals of women in Paris.

The posters were taken down throughout the French capital on Wednesday night, according to ARPP head Stéphane Martin, who said that his organisation had received hundreds of complaints in regards to the ad campaign.

ARPP had asked Saint Laurent to remove the roughly 200 posters on Monday. He told AFP that such cases were “extremely rare”.

French minister for women’s rights, Laurence Rossignol, had also called for the ads to be taken down.

“There are so many things wrong with these advertisements, so many, they portray women in humiliating positions,” she said on Thursday.

She added that one of the models looked “almost anorexic”.

Saint Laurent had launched the campaign last week for Paris Fashion Week. The ads featured women in fishnet stockings and roller skate high heels in suggestive positions. In one ad the model was bending over a stool, while in the other the model was opening her legs, with her face barely visible.

The French fashion house has yet to comment.
 

