French appeals court sentences cop for shooting man in back

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Fanga, the force of Afrobeat from France
Fanga
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    In Nigeria, Abuja airport closure disrupts travel
  • media
    World music matters
    Fanga, the force of Afrobeat from France
  • media
    Culture in France
    Fledgling Russian cinema festival attracts crowds with music, …
  • media
    International report
    Nigeria's fight to persuade women to give birth in hospitals, …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Laws in Africa failing to prevent rape; keeping tabs on Guinea’s …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Police Shooting

French appeals court sentences cop for shooting man in back

By
media French police gather outside a local police station in Paris, France, October 11, 2016. Reuters/Charles Platiau

This Friday, the Paris Court of Appeals handed down a five-year suspended sentence to policeman Damien Saboundjian for the killing of Amine Bentounsi in April 2012. The officer had initially been acquitted in January of 2016.

After nearly six hours of deliberation, the court found that Saboundjian, 37, had not acted in self-defence when he shot Bentounsi, then aged 29, in Noisy-le-Sec, a city in the northern Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis. The officer has been found guilty of deliberate assault resulting in death without premeditation, and has been given a five-year suspended sentence.

During this probation period, the officer will be prohibited from carrying a gun. However, he has not been suspended from duty, and will therefore be able to return to work as a police officer.

The court agreed with the prosecution, which argued that Saboundjian had fired in a state of panic, and had reacted "inappropriately" in a situation that was neither life-threatening, nor susceptible to cause the officer bodily harm.

On that day in April 2012, Saboundjian had responded to a tip-off that a known armed robber was in front of a bar in the area. He and three of his colleagues encountered Bentounsi when they arrived on the scene. When they asked to see his identification, Bentounsi ran away and, according to French daily Le Monde, threw an artificial grenade at the officers. Saboundjian then chased after him, and ultimately shot him four times in the back, killing 29-year-old Bentounsi.

Prosecution attorney Louise Tort recognised that Bentounsi “was not an angel” – he had been a chronic offender who had violated his parole – “but he didn’t deserve to die like a dog.”

Saboundjian, for his part, maintained the same argument throughout the five-year trial process. “He held me up, so I shot him.” No eye-witness has been able to confirm his claim that Bentounsi was armed. One of the other officers on the scene had initially corroborated this, but later retracted his statement.

Defence attorney Daniel Merchat accused the Court of Appeals of being “anti-police”: “I know that there cannot be a presumption of self-defence; but neither can there be a presumption of guilt.”

He argued that “only police” are considered guilty until proven innocent, rather than innocent until proven guilty.

The decision has been hailed by advocates against police violence. Some 100 protestors, who had been chanting “justice for Amine” outside the court on Friday, celebrated when the decision was handed down.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.