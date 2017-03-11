French press review 11 March 2017

Is a ruling making French the exclusive language accepted on public building sites discriminatory? Is peace possible in Mali? When? How is Pope Francis bearing up as his reforming papacy enters its fifth year? And should we be worried about a far right presidential victory?

Le Monde wonders about the legality of the so-called "Molière clause," adopted by several regional councils, which stipulates that French is the only language which can be spoken on building sites under public contract.

Yesterday, the council of the huge Ile-de-France region centred on Paris adopted the clause making French the obligatory working langauge for all public works, transport systems and professional training.

Several other regions already have a similar legal obligation in place.

The official explanation for the regulation is that it is intended to ensure that all workers clearly understand the safety rules on building sites. But Le Monde says the idea is really directed against the practice of employing so-called "detached" workers, generally from eastern member states of the European Union. Such detached workers are completely legal but paid at the rates current in their own countries, frequently much lower than French pay scales.

Several legal experts have described the French language obligation as discriminatory, and as giving an unfair advantage to French companies in the competition for public contracts. Court actions to contest the rule are either in progress or pending.

What happened to peace and reconciliation in Mali?

Le Monde wonders if peace is possible in Mali. The centrist paper says the 2015 peace and reconciliation deal is threatened by the passivity of central government, by a wide variety of rebel groups with often conflicting ambitions, and by the underlying instability imposed by militant Islamic fundamentalism.

Le Monde points to the difficulties experienced in recent weeks in the effort to establish temporary administrations in the five formerly rebel-held regions in the north and centre of Mali. Three regions now have roughly functional local governments, months later than foreseen in the peace deal. The people of Timbuctoo and Taoudenni are still waiting.

This despite the fact that administrative decentralisation and the economic, social and cultural development of the north were among the key features of the 2015 peace agreement.

Le Monde says the delays can partly be explained by local in-fighting for positions of influence, and also because some of the new allies are having trouble working with former members of enemy militia.

Finally, the presence of Islamist holy warriors and criminal gangs fighting in the name of Islam have brought the Mali peace deal to the point of collapse.

Rome rumbling after four years of Pope Francis

Le Figaro gives the front-page honours to Pope Francis, four years after his election.

The right-wing daily says the pontiff remains extremely popular outside the Church, but is increasingly isolated in Rome.

And, say Le Figaro, this fifth year of the Francis papacy is likely to be centred on internal reform of the deeply conservative Roman administration of the Catholic Church.

The pope himself, now into his 81st year, is bearing up, saying he now hopes to change the Church's mind set rather than its structures: on the spiritual front, Catholics will be asked to show more compassion. The pope hopes to reduce even further the association between Catholicism and earthly powers. And, finally he hopes to give his global congregation a voice on such questions as walls to exclude the poor, legal barriers to keep out refugees, mental blocks which prevent some Christians from offering a helping hand to those of other religions.

Who's afraid of a far-right presidential victory?

Left-leaning Libération gives pride of place to an opinion poll suggesting that less than half the French electorate thinks a presidential victory for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen would be a setback for France. Between a quarter and one-third of voters say they may vote for her, with new support coming from those who would traditionally vote for the mainstream right.

Two thirds of right-wing sympathisers questioned in the Libé poll say they would regard a Le Pen victory as a good thing insofar as security, immigration and the fight against terrorism are concerned.

Marine Le Pen herself has said that the problem is not to convince voters that her policies are the crucial ones, but simply to break old voting habits.

More than half those questioned accept Le Pen's analysis that there is a "system" in place in France, involving politicians, the media, judges and the banks, dedicated to preventing change and protecting its own interests.