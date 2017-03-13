Fillon says he is the target of a media ‘manhunt’

Beleaguered French conservative party presidential candidate, Francois Fillon, said in an interview Monday that he believes he is the victim of “a manhunt” carried out by “dozens of journalists” who are “rummaging through his bins” to find dirt on him.

Speaking on the French national radio station Europe 1, he added that the believed there was a “general mobilization” against him.

“I am, at the moment, the subject of so many attacks that I cannot not believe that I am the subject of a manhunt and a general mobilization against me,” he said.

“Every day, the digging into my private life goes deeper. What else could explain why hundreds of journalists are going through my bins to find out about my suits? Tomorrow it will be by shirts, and why not, even my underwear.”

Fillon’s comments come two days before he is due to appear before investigating judges who will decide whether they are to continue their inquiry into allegations that this wife was paid as a parliamentary assistant by him, but didn't do any work.

Fillon, Sunday defiantly admitted a "friend" had paid for his bespoke suits costing thousands of euros after coming under fresh scrutiny following another media expose.

Since 2012, Fillon has received clothing worth nearly 48,500 euros furnished by jet-set tailor Arnys, the weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD) said in a report denounced by Fillon's spokesman as part of a "gutter campaign" against the candidate.

Of the total sum for the suits, 35,500 euros was paid in cash, the paper said, adding that a young woman generally delivered the money to the chic Parisian tailor that has catered to the likes of Andy Warhol and Yves Saint Laurent.

An order for two suits completed in early February however was paid for by cheque, signed by a "generous friend" who asked to remain anonymous, the paper said.

"I paid at the request of Francois Fillon," JDD quoted the cheque's signatory as saying, adding: "by the way, without receiving the slightest thanks since then."

Fillon late Sunday confirmed the report, telling Les Echos business daily: "A friend gave me the suits in late February. So what?

"I see that my private life is being put under all sorts of scrutiny, and this treatment is reserved for me. I don't know who is trying to harm me," he said.

The former prime minister's spokesman Luc Chatel reacted angrily to the report.

"How far are they going to take this?" he said. "Are they going to check whether his grandmother had a Russian loan, and if he declared it in his assets statement?" Chatel fumed on French radio.

A member of Fillon's entourage dismissed as "outlandish" JDD's assertion that cash payments were made on Fillon's behalf for other Arnys clothing.

"No serious tailor's shop would accept cash payments in such amounts," he said.

Last week the Canard Enchaine came out with a new revelation, that Fillon had received an interest-free, undeclared loan of 50,000 euros from a billionaire friend.

The candidate "did not deem it necessary" to report the loan to a state transparency watchdog, the paper said.