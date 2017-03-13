RFI in 15 languages

 

Paris 'shooting' gallery a success, but opposition remains

 
France
Press review France

French press review 13 March 2017

By
media

As campaigns for the April 23 French Presidential elections continue more revelations emerge about Republican candidate Francois Fillon and undeclared cash from friends for bespoke suits.

Several national dailies relay claims by the weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD that Fillon who is already dogged by a fake jobs scandal, got an undisclosed friend or friends to buy clothes costing more than 48,000 euros.

The business daily Les Echos says Fillon confirmed he was offered the suits by a friend in February dismissing the inquisitive reporters with a "so what".

As the Republican candidate's spokesperson denounced a so-called "gutter campaign" against Fillon, the regional newspaper, L'Est républicain says that while presents and gifts are good for relationships the revelations coming just three days before Fillon's summoning by investigating judges should be of concern.

Le Courrier Picard says the revelations come on the heels of the suspected Penelope fake jobs scandal dogging Francois will only opened the pandora box of the ties between politics and money.

According to the paper, while his supporters talk about an unrelenting witch hunt against him, a salutary purge would be the most appropriate expression to describe what is going on.

For le Midi libre, "if you still remember the price of ex-Foreign Minister Roland Dumas' shoes, then you will love Francois Fillon's suits costing 7000 euros a piece according to le Journal du dimanche. The paper holds that whether the suits were paid for in raw cash or checks, the manner in which the suits were acquired only exposes the widening rift between the world of elites and the electorate.

Le Figaro argues that it is well past time to end what it describes as the" Fillon bashing ", which has engulfed the minds of voters less than two months away from the first round Presidential election.

"The French people must refocus on the stakes of the April 23 ballot", yells the right-wing publication. It warns conservative voters "not to fall in the trap" set by newcomer Emmanuel Macron, National Front leader Marine Le Pen and what it calls a "re-doctored" Socialist party.

L'Humanité expresses the concerns, sadness, fears and even anger of close to half of potential voters who it claims still don't know if whether they will go to the polls, who they intend to vote for and if there will be anything worth voting for, barely six weeks to the April 23 election.
 

 

 
