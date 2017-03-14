French press review 14 March 2017

New revelations about François Fillon's suspected fake job scandal with his children allegedly paying back large portions of their controversial wages into a family account opened by their father.

Wiht only a day to go before his rendezvous with judges investigating him over a suspected fake jobs parliamentary jobs he gave his wife and children Le Parisien landed another bombshell Tuesday with bank transfers which, it claims, are "intriguing" investigators.

It reports that Fillon's children allegedly recruited as parliamentary assistants by the father, deposited large portions of their wages in a bank account opened by their father, with Marie Fillon refunding 70 percent of her earnings, amounting to 33,000 euros while her brother offloaded 30 percent of his pay over the period.

While Fillon tried on Monday to shift attention back on his electoral manifesto, some papers ridicule his economic plan and the proposal to clean up politics.

François Fillon is on the verge of beating Sarkozy as the candidate of the wealthy, screams Libération, on the back of the 35 billion euros in tax breaks he is offering the rich, on top of the scrapping of the 35 hour work week and his plan to raise the retirement age to 65.

Communist L'Humanité says aside from François Fillon’s clothes controversy, his project for France is tailored to match the interests of the wealthy and corporate sector, and to continue the depletion of the civil service and public investments.

According to L'Eclair des Pyrénées for every French citizen on minimum wage and less, the price of Fillon's suits - 6500 a piece is simply unimaginable and he is bound to pay the price for such extravagance in the ballot box.

The paper says his attitude has already taken a heavy toll on French democracy with polls predicting unprecedented abstention rate come April 23.

La République des Pyrénées says that despite all the odds against him, Fillon is hanging in and in the paper's view ironically transforming adversity into his main ally hoping his perceived bashing by alleged political foes could end up transforming into a political springboard.

That's going to be hard suggests the regional publication, for a man who it claims got a friend to buy him expensive Arnys suits for 35,500 euros.

What a turnaround for right-wing voters who had considered the dawn of the hour of revenge over the Socialists as a foregone conclusion, laments the centrist publication La Montagne.

For the publication, it is demagogical for right-wing voters to argue that Fillon is not the only politician hiding skeletons in the closet while shedding crocodile tears about political decay and out of touch politicians. The French have the politicians they deserve, concludes La Montagne.

For La Charente libre, the contempt with which Francois Fillon reacts to people questioning his appetite for money, expensive clothes and privileges is outrageous.

Saying “so what” to critics only sheds light on Fillon’s blind determination to stay in the Presidential race even if he is finally placed under judicial investigation.