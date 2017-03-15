French press review 15 March 2017

Francois Fillon in media blitz after he is placed under judicial investigation over the suspected "Penelopegate" fake jobs scandal. Commentators wonder if his presidential bid can survive the storm.

The placing under investigation of François Fillon for suspected fake jobs he gave his wife and children attracts comments from today's papers. He was charged with several offences including the misuse of public money, misuse of corporate assets, and failing to declare his assets

Le Figaro reports that Fillon was discreetly received by the two investigating judges to avoid a mass hysteria around the case.

"Awaited but unprecedented" is everyone's front-page splash. Le Parisien, notes that it is the first time under the 5th Republic that a Presidential candidate is summoned to appear in court during an election campaign.

"En route de court", headlines Libération. The left-leaning paper says Fillon is still determined to continue his "crazy road show despite growing skepticism from his supporters that he can win the 2017 Presidential elections.

Ouest-France is quick to point out that while Fillon deserves to benefit of the presumption of innocence, a fundamental principle of French law, it won't stop history from retaining that on March 14, 2017 and for the very first time, the front runner of a presidential race was placed under judicial investigation 40 days to Election Day.

Le Journal de la Haute-Marne holds that in the past, the placing under investigation of a presidential candidate would have unleashed a storm. But as it explains, "sadly, all one can hear now, is the sound of lake water lapping up on the shore".

For l'Alsace, by deciding to stay in the race, despite losing all the credibility he may still have had, Francois Fillon is taking the risk of depriving the conservatives of a widely awaited electoral landslide.

With the election just 40 days away, L'Est républicain says it is probably too late now to reverse his poor showing in the polls or even to woo over anyone outside the 20 percent of hard core right-wing voters backing his candidacy.

La Voix du Nord says it remains to be seen whether right-wing voters are ready to follow the dead man walking towards the political graveyard.

For L'Est Eclair, it is an untenable situation facing the French right. As it puts it, either François Fillon decides to pull out, which would have left the Republics naked, leaving an open field to On the Move leader Emmanuel Macron and National Front chief Marine Le Pen, or stay in the race with chains on his feet, for 40 days and the terrible trauma of uncertainty for right-wing voters.

He may be down but should not be counted out, holds Le Télégramme. It argues that François Fillon could survive if he lies in wait for a possible political gaffe by Emmanuel Macron that can help him qualify for the second round of the Presidential election.

La République des Pyrénées says the French need to get on their knees to pray that François Fillon doesn’t get elected President. France would lose all the credibility it has, warns the publication. It goes on wondering if anyone can imagine Fillon meeting a pastor's daughter like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, often seen in her neighborhood shopping for groceries.

L'Humanité takes up the opening of a judicial investigation into possible favouritism involving Emmanuel Macron during his time as economy minister -- a 2016 event in Las Vegas handed to public relations giant Havas for nearly 400,000 euros without a public tender.

According to the Communist daily, Macron is not just backed but carried along by the world of finance and big business but also by media groups controlled by "fortuned CAC 40 moguls, with big Elysée shots as the icing on the cake".

For l'Humanité Macron has nothing to do with leftist ideas, social progress, solidarity adding that he will in no way question the established order of "money as king dictatorship" if he gets elected President. Those are the values he shares with the candidates of the right and the far-right warns l'Humanité.