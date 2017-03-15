Paris rat-catchers go on strike

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
  • media
    International report
    How Colombia is managing medicinal cannabis
  • media
    International report
    Christians in Egypt
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris 'shooting' gallery a success, but opposition remains
  • media
    International media
    DRC media operating outside traditional structures
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris France Health

Paris rat-catchers go on strike

By
media An 18th century French rat catcher Wikipedia/public domain

Paris's overworked rat-catchers staged a one-day strike Tuesday, protesting outside city hall to demand reinforcements and bonuses two months after carrying out a massive cull in the French capital.

Laying a dead rat under a giant banner reading "The staff are angry", some 50 workers -- nearly the entire staff of the city's pest control unit -- turned out for the protest.

The staff has shrunk by 14 in the past year and a half and only three dozen workers are deployed for rat-catching, according to the CGT union.

Their contribution is "central to the city and they only want to be recognised," the workers' union representative Olivier Garret told French news agency.

"They are the ones exposed to the most difficult tasks... They have always been forgotten, and they have always been the ones to do the dirty work."

In addition to more staff, the workers are demanding payment of a 2,000 euro ($2,125) bonus that they say was lost in the shuffle during an administrative reorganisation.

During the December "war on rats", several of the French capital's parks and green spaces were sealed off from the public for the rat-catchers to bait traps with powerful poison.

The Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower became one of many battlegrounds in the fight against the furry invaders. Most tourists remained blissfully unaware of the battle unfolding at their feet.

Paris's rat population is unknown but biologists calculate that a single pair of rats could have some 15,000 descendants by the end of a year.

The distressed pest control workers have an additional grievance dating to the terror attacks that hit Paris on November 13, 2015.

They say they were never properly thanked for their help cleaning up the Bataclan concert hall where 90 people lost their lives in a jihadist bloodbath.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo will address personal thank you letters to each staff member, her office said.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.