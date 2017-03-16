RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture in France
Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
 
France
France School Shooting

Eight injured in school shooting in southern France

By
media Armed French policemen wearing bulletproof jackets walk at the Tocqueville high school in the southern French town of Grasse on Thursday. Valery HACHE/AFP

Three people suffered light gunshot wounds and another five were hurt during a shooting at a school in the southern French town of Grasse, a spokesman from the Interior Ministry said.

The three people with gunshot injuries were taken to hospital, while the five others were treated for wounds sustained during a stampede after the shooting, the spokesman said.

A 17-year-old pupil was arrested afterwards in possession of a rifle, two handguns and two grenades after the attack at the Tocqueville high school. He injured his head teacher and two other people.

The head of the regional government, Christian Estrosi, told the news agency AFP that the shooting was not being seen as a terror attack at this stage.

There was conflicting information about whether a second suspect was on the run, with police initially saying they were looking for an accomplice. Another police source said the shooter acted alone.

All schools in the town which is some 40 kilometres west of Nice have been locked down, education authorities said.

- with AFP

