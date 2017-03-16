Letter bomb blast injures one in IMF Paris office

An employee at the Paris offices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suffered injuries to her hands and face after opening a letter which exploded on Thursday, police said.

Several people were evacuated from the building near the Arc de Triomphe monument “as a precaution”, a police source said.

Although no link has been established at this stage, a Greek far-left group claimed on Thursday that it had sent a parcel bomb to the German finance ministry in Berlin, more than six years after waging a similar campaign against European officials.

“We claim responsibility for sending a booby-trapped parcel to the German finance minister,” the Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei group said in a statement posted on an anti-establishment website.

German police said on Wednesday that they had discovered the “explosive” package at Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble’s office building, a day before he was due to host his new US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde condemned the letter bomb of the fund office in Paris as a cowardly act. "I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate," Lagarde said in a statement from Frankfurt.

