Culture in France
Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
 
France
Paris France IMF

Letter bomb blast injures one in IMF Paris office

By
media Police outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices where an envelope exploded in Paris on Thursday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

An employee at the Paris offices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suffered injuries to her hands and face after opening a letter which exploded on Thursday, police said.

Several people were evacuated from the building near the Arc de Triomphe monument “as a precaution”, a police source said.

Although no link has been established at this stage, a Greek far-left group claimed on Thursday that it had sent a parcel bomb to the German finance ministry in Berlin, more than six years after waging a similar campaign against European officials.

“We claim responsibility for sending a booby-trapped parcel to the German finance minister,” the Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei group said in a statement posted on an anti-establishment website.

German police said on Wednesday that they had discovered the “explosive” package at Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble’s office building, a day before he was due to host his new US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde condemned the letter bomb of the fund office in Paris as a cowardly act. "I condemn this cowardly act of violence and reaffirm the IMF's resolve to continue our work in line with our mandate," Lagarde said in a statement from Frankfurt.

-with AFP
 

