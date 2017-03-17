Travel may be disrupted as Air France cabin crew calls for strike

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
Suzy Walsham has won the first three women's races in La Verticale.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
  • media
    International report
    Ukrainian protestors set up road and train blockades
  • media
    World music matters
    Dianoura: the art of singing beyond words
  • media
    Culture in France
    Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
  • media
    International report
    How Colombia is managing medicinal cannabis
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strike Air France-KLM Transport

Travel may be disrupted as Air France cabin crew calls for strike

By
media An Airbus A320 from French company Air France Pascal Pavani/AFP

A call for three days of strike action has been issued by several Air France cabin crew unions, starting on Saturday 18 March. The air travel disruptions come as two major Paris train stations close for temporarily construction the same weekend.

Two Air France unions - SNPNC and Unsa PNC - delivered a notice on Friday to launch a strike from 18 to 20 March. This after cabin crew complained over general working conditions.

Air France said the airline would provide 98 percent of its flights:

- 100 percent of its long-haul flights
- 98 percent of its medium-haul flights
- 98 percent of its domestic flights

The extent of the potential disruption to flights in and out of France remains unclear.

"It is too early to have a clear view of the outcome of these talks and the consequences of this strike action on our flight schedule,” the airline said.

Air France has added that "some flights may be cancelled" and that the reduced crew means that passenger numbers may be limited, so the company "may not be able to honour all reservations".

The closure of Paris train stations Gare de Lyon and Bercy for construction may add to travallers' woes this weekend. For 48 hours, from 18 to 19 March, no train will leave or arrive at the major travel hubs.

It's the first time the SNCF, France's national state-owned railway company, has halted station traffic for such an extended period of time.

Some local and regional train lines have been re-routed, according to the SNCF. Longer wait times are expected.

For more information on the strike, visit the Air France website by clicking here. For more on SNCF schedules and traffic, click here.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.