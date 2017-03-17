Travel may be disrupted as Air France cabin crew calls for strike

A call for three days of strike action has been issued by several Air France cabin crew unions, starting on Saturday 18 March. The air travel disruptions come as two major Paris train stations close for temporarily construction the same weekend.

Two Air France unions - SNPNC and Unsa PNC - delivered a notice on Friday to launch a strike from 18 to 20 March. This after cabin crew complained over general working conditions.

Air France said the airline would provide 98 percent of its flights:

- 100 percent of its long-haul flights

- 98 percent of its medium-haul flights

- 98 percent of its domestic flights

The extent of the potential disruption to flights in and out of France remains unclear.

"It is too early to have a clear view of the outcome of these talks and the consequences of this strike action on our flight schedule,” the airline said.

Air France has added that "some flights may be cancelled" and that the reduced crew means that passenger numbers may be limited, so the company "may not be able to honour all reservations".

The closure of Paris train stations Gare de Lyon and Bercy for construction may add to travallers' woes this weekend. For 48 hours, from 18 to 19 March, no train will leave or arrive at the major travel hubs.

It's the first time the SNCF, France's national state-owned railway company, has halted station traffic for such an extended period of time.

Some local and regional train lines have been re-routed, according to the SNCF. Longer wait times are expected.

