Fillon probe extended to luxury suit gifts

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
Suzy Walsham has won the first three women's races in La Verticale.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
  • media
    International report
    Ukrainian protestors set up road and train blockades
  • media
    World music matters
    Dianoura: the art of singing beyond words
  • media
    Culture in France
    Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
  • media
    International report
    How Colombia is managing medicinal cannabis
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Presidential election 2017 François Fillon Investigation

Fillon probe extended to luxury suit gifts

By
media French right-wing presidential candidate François Fillon met with the National Hunters Federation in Paris on March 14, 2017. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

French right-wing presidential candidate François Fillon is to be be probed over luxury suits he received as gifts, according to judicial sources. The probe will broaden the ongoing investigation into the “fake job” scandal that saw him charged on Tuesday with misuse of public funds.

Investigators have extended the probe to include possible influence peddling after French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) reported on Sunday that Fillon had received clothing worth thousands of euros from an unnamed benefactor.

According to the report, Paris luxury tailor Arnys has furnished roughly 48,500 euros worth of clothing to the candidate since 2012. This includes two suits worth some 13,000 euros that the candidate received in February.

All expenses have been paid by an anonymous benefactor, the weekly said, which added that 35,500 euros of the total sum had been paid in cash.

“I paid at the request of François Fillon,” the JDD quoted the benefactor as saying in regard to February's suits. “Without the slightest thanks since then, by the way.”

Fillon has admitted that a friend paid for two suits in February, and has claimed it was within his right to do so.

“It’s perfectly legal to receive a suit as a gift from a friend, it’s not prohibited,” he said.

Members of Parliament (MPs) can receive gifts as private citizens. However, if they receive donations worth more than 150 euros in their capacity as public officials, they must declare it.

“The question now is whether these gifts were made in an exclusively private capacity,” explained National Assembly ethics officer Ferdinand Mélin-Soucramanien, “or whether they were given as political donations.” Only in the latter case, he added, would the ethics office look into the matter.

Fillon’s mounting legal woes

The probe came two days after Fillon was charged over payments totalling roughly 680,000 euros to his wife Penelope, who worked as a parliamentary assistant between 1986 and 2013.

The allegation is that she was paid for work she did not do.

The official charges brought against him include misuse of public funds, complicity in misappropriation of funds, receiving the funds and failure to declare all assets.

The candidate has denied all allegations and has said he is the target of a political and media “witch hunt”.

“Every day I am hit with a new squall,” he said at a rally in Caen on Thursday. “I face it, I continue on. I stay the course.”

With nearly six weeks to go until the first round of the presidential election on 23 April, Fillon remains a distant third in the opinion polls, behind centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.