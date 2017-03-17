France enters final stage of presidential race

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
Suzy Walsham has won the first three women's races in La Verticale.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
  • media
    International report
    Ukrainian protestors set up road and train blockades
  • media
    World music matters
    Dianoura: the art of singing beyond words
  • media
    Culture in France
    Femininity in the Alicia Koplowitz collection
  • media
    International report
    How Colombia is managing medicinal cannabis
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Presidential election 2017 France French politics

France enters final stage of presidential race

By
media The first round of the 2017 French presidential election will be held on 23 of April 2017 AFP/Benjamin Cremel

This Friday is the last day for French presidential candidates to gather the 500 signatures of support they need in order to stand in the upcoming presidential election. Main contenders François Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Benoît Hamon and Marine Le Pen have all reached that threshold. RFI takes a look at who's in the running.

How does this 500 signatures rule work?

It is quite simple: for a candidate to be allowed to run for president, he or she needs 500 written endorsements from elected officials. Those signatures have to be sent to the Constitutional Council by the end of today.

Those signatures must come from at least 30 different regional departments.

This rule was created to make sure there wouldn't be too many minor candidates running for France's top position, but it has been criticised several times by politicians, notably far-right Marine Le Pen and far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

"Of course our system isn't perfect because some candidates get endorsements while  their political weight doesn't justify the existence of their own candidacy," says Thomas Guénolé, a political analyst with Sciences Po. "However, it's a good system because all political trends are in the race. It's not intellectually satisfying, but in practice it works."

Which candidate has gotten his or her 500 signatures?

Eight candidates so far, including the five main contenders, far-right Marine Le Pen, centrist Emmanuel Macron, right-wing François Fillon, Socialist Benoît Hamon and far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Fillon has even reached 3,000 signatures.

There were questions about whether smaller far-left candidates, such as Philippe Poutou, would be able to reach the threshold.

The final list will be announced on Saturday by France's Constitutional Council.

The campaign will officially start next Monday. What are the opinion polls saying?

Most opinion polls project Le Pen will get around 26 percent of the vote in the first round, with Macron and Fillon trailing behind, while Hamon is around 15 percent and Jean-Luc Mélenchon 11 percent.

For the second round of the upcoming election, forecasts predict we could see a match between Le Pen and either Macron or Fillon... both are given winner against her.

Another study done by the Sciences Po Political Research Centre (CEVIPOF) says that only 66 percent of the French are certain to go vote.

"That number is not normal, and it's quite low if you're comparing it to what it was in 2012," explains Bruno Cautres, a researcher with the CEVIPOF. "The campaign is not over yet, but the low turnout is good news for Marine Le Pen, because her voters are extremely motivated."

Another poll this morning said 75 percent of French people want François Fillon to withdraw his candidacy. Could that happen?

It doesn't seem likely given the support Fillon is enjoying from his conservative Les Républicains party.

"It will not happen," says Bruno Cautres. "It's too late and the party supports him. The right-wing electorate wants to win this election, so it could explain why they're supporting François Fillon despite having been disillusioned."

Could the polls prove to be wrong?

They could. With the campaign officially starting on Monday, things could change drastically.

"Half the voters don't know who they are going to vote for", says Thomas Guénolé. "Until the very last days, or even hours, you will still have one quarter of the population who doesn't know who they're going to vote for. Predictability is near zero, so anyone saying 'I know what's going to happen' isn't serious."

The next stop for the candidates is the first TV debate next Monday.

It will be the first time all the major candidates -- Le Pen, Macron, Hamon, Fillon and Mélenchon -- confront each other since the beginning of the campaign.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.