France “regrets” inconclusive G20 talks on trade, climate

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
A boy from the village of Quitupo walks past palm trees in Palma on February 16, 2017. The village of Quitupo will be resettled to make way for the new gas mining project in and around the district of Palma.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    You, and you, and you too … call us!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
  • media
    International report
    Ukrainian protestors set up road and train blockades
  • media
    World music matters
    Dianoura: the art of singing beyond words
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
G20 Michel Sapin France Donald Trump

France “regrets” inconclusive G20 talks on trade, climate

By
media G20 ministers gather in Baden Baden, Germany on March 17, 2017. Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Finance ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies, gathered in Baden Baden, Germany, dropped vows to fight climate change and anti-protectionism on Saturday.

After a two-day meeting, G20 ministers have not condemned protectionism in its closing statement, although they said they were “working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies”.

The omission came as the US delegation refused to sign off on an anti-protectionist pledge. The move is part of President Donald Trump’s larger strategy of pursuing an “America First” agenda. The stance, which has sparked alarm among Washington's trading partners, has so far consisted of withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

However, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said that his country does not favour the trade policies espoused by Trump, such as raising tariffs on imported goods.

The minister added that France “rejects all unilateral protectionist measures”.

Calls to action to fight climate change, as referenced under the 2015 Paris accord, were also omitted from the statement. These calls, however, had been included in the statement from last year's China-led summit.

This decision again lines up with the agenda put forth by Trump, who has suggested cutting federal funding to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by a third, and eliminating financial contributions to UN climate change programmes.

"I regret that our discussions today were unable to reach a satisfying conclusion on two absolutely essential priorities that our world and which France would have liked to see the G20 continue to take firm and concerted action on," Sapin said.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.