Thousands join far-left candidate Mélenchon in Paris march

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
A boy from the village of Quitupo walks past palm trees in Palma on February 16, 2017. The village of Quitupo will be resettled to make way for the new gas mining project in and around the district of Palma.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    You, and you, and you too … call us!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Monumental feats: dynamic duo win three on the trot
  • media
    International report
    Ukrainian protestors set up road and train blockades
  • media
    World music matters
    Dianoura: the art of singing beyond words
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Jean-Luc Mélenchon Presidential election 2017 French politics

Thousands join far-left candidate Mélenchon in Paris march

By
media French far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon at his "March for the sixth republic" in Paris on March 18, 2017. AFP/Eric Feferberg

Far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon was joined by thousands of supporters during a march that he planned for this Saturday in the French capital.

Mélenchon’s “march for the sixth republic” began on Saturday afternoon under grey skies as he led the thousands-strong group from Bastille in eastern Paris.

The candidate announced the march last August in the hopes it would be “the biggest public gathering of the presidential campaign, all candidates included,” according to campaign spokesman Alexis Corbière.

The event came the same day France’s Constitutional Council announced the 11 candidates who had received the 500 signatures from regional officials necessary to stand in the first round. Mélenchon received nearly 700.

“We now know who the candidates are, so we have a clear idea of the political landscape,” said Corbière, who added that the campaign has entered “its last step”.

“When you’ve reached the home stretch, you must accelerate, like in a race,” he said.

Mélenchon’s team hopes the event will boost the candidate’s campaign. With only five more weeks until the first round of France’s presidential elections, the candidate remains a distant fifth in the opinion polls.

Eric Coquerel, who acts as a political coordinator for Mélenchon, said the campaign is “counting on the people to be a propulsive force in the streets of Paris today.”

Overshadowed by Fillon

“Over the last few weeks, our campaign has been frozen by the Fillon scandal,” explained Coquerel.

Right-wing candidate François Fillon, once the presidential frontrunner, has been embroiled in a fake jobs scandal that saw him charged on Tuesday with diversion and misuse of public funds.

Coquerel added that the scandal has “given us all the more reason to call for a sixth republic.” France’s current system of government is the Fifth Republic, which was established by former president Charles de Gaulle in 1958.

According to Coquerel, the sixth republic would aim to “bring an end to the dominant reign of the politicians who mix politics, finance and private interests”.

Mélenchon’s presidential programme calls for transitioning to clean, renewable energy; renegotiating European Union (EU) treaties and trade deals that disadvantage France; fighting tax evasion and fraud; reducing working hours and the retirement age from 62 to 60; and promoting citizen participation in government, to name a few. The outline of his programme can be read in English here.

Hopeful supporters

Jean-Baptiste Dressayre, 21, told French press agency AFP that he “doesn’t believe the polls” that have projected Mélenchon to come in fifth in the election’s first round.

“We must have hope, in spite of the polls,” another supporter, Souad Lopez, 17, told AFP.

“Right now we have an amazing chance to change things,” Nordine Jouira, 35, told AFP. “We’ve been having a lot of positive feedback, contrary to what the polls show.

“We hope to make it to the second round,” she said.

Current opinion polls predict Mélenchon will come in fifth with about 12 percent of the vote in the first round of the election, behind the Socialist Party’s Benoît Hamon.

Far-right National Front leader Marin Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are currently leading the opinion polls neck and neck, with 26 and 25 percent of the vote respectively. Fillon trails a few points behind them with about 19 percent.

Mélenchon ran for president in 2012. He came in fourth with 11 percent of the vote in the first round.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.