France
Paris France Police Brutality Demonstration

Thousands protest police violence in Paris

By
media Demonstators at Sunday's police brutality protests Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Several thousand people demonstrated against police brutality in Paris on Sunday with some protesters clashing with police aftrewards.

More than 7,000 people joined the march, which follows the baton rape of 22-year-old Théo Luhaka in a Paris suburb in February and the death in custody of Adama Traoré in Beaumont-sur-Oise last year.

Led by a banner demanding "Justice and dignity, stop police impunity", protesters carried the portraits of 13 alleged victims of police brutality.

"My brother's murderer has been convicted but there are still families for whom this is not the case," Amal Bentounsi told the rally.

An appeals court gave police officer Damien Saboundjian a five-year suspended prison sentence earlier this month for shooting her brother, Amine, in the back in 2012.

Police injured, 11 arrests

Eleven people were arrested and two police officers injured after a group of about 1,000 people, according to officials, clashed with police after the demonstration, throwing Molotov cocktails and other projectiles and smashing the windows of five banks.

The demonstration was organised by anti-racist groups and left-wing unions and parties.

Smaller protests took place in several other towns and cities, including Montpellier and Toulouse in the south of France.

