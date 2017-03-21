Veteran Socialist left-winger Henri Emmanuelli dies, aged 71

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Is there a Catholic vote in France?
In front of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is there a Catholic vote in France?
  • media
    International report
    Disarming and reintegrating CAR rebels
  • media
    International media
    Rwanda radio tackles relationship counselling and sex education
  • media
    Global Focus
    Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    You, and you, and you too … call us!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Socialist Party Obituary France Mitterrand

Veteran Socialist left-winger Henri Emmanuelli dies, aged 71

By
media Henri Emmanuelli in 2014 Reuters/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

The former minister and president of France's National Assembly Henri Emmanuelli has died at the age of 71. A longstanding figure on the left of the ruling Socialist Party, he supported Benoît Hamon in the primary ahead of this year's presidential election.

President François Hollande hailed a "fine moral figure", a "socialist of the heart, the reason and action", on hearing the news.

Henri Emmanuelli, a life in dates
  • 31 May 1945: Born in Eaux-Bonnes, south-west France, losing his father at a young age;
  • 1974: Works for Compagnie Financière Edmond de Rothschild;
  • 1971: Appointed to Rothschild management, joins Socialist Party;
  • 1975: Appointed Rothschild co-director;
  • 1978: Elected to National Assembly and the president of the Landes department;
  • 1981-1983: Secretary of State for overseas territories;
  • 1983-86: Secretary of State for budget;
  • 1987: Socialist Party treasurer;
  • 1992-93: President of the National Assembly;
  • 1994-95: Socialist Party first secretary;
  • 1997: Convicted of illicit funding while Socialist Party treasurer, given 18-month suspended sentence and deprived of civic rights for two years;
  • 2000: Returns to the National Assembly and the Landes presidency;
  • 2005: Campaigns for rejection of the EU’s Maastricht Treaty in France’s referendum;
  • 2015: Reelected president of the Landes department, announces that he suffers from neuropathy;
  • 2017: Supports Benoît Hamon in the Socialist primary;
  • 21 March 2017: Dies after being hospitalised for double bronchitis in Bayonne.

"He expressed his convictions with firmness and sometimes bluntly, always with sincerity," he declared. "He was very demanding of justice and equality."

"Henri Emmanuelli confronted the storms without ever bending," commented Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve. "He had loyalty in his heart and his compass set to the left."

Former prime minister Alain Juppé, a leader of the right-wing Republicans party in the south-west, called Emmanuelli "a man who was ready to assume his responsibilities to the very end" in a statement.

Socialist left-winger

Emmanuelli was a close ally of Socialist President François Mitterrand and, after his death, a stalwart of the party's left, leading the New World faction that called for more radical policies after Lionel Jospin's failure to reach the second round in the 2002 presidential election.

His conviction for involvement in illicit financing while party treasurer did nothing to harm his standing in the party, although it led to him being banned from holding public office for two years and an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

In 2005 he joined many left-wingers, and some on the right, in campaigning for a no vote in France's referendum on the European Union's Maastricht Treaty.

The victory of the no failed to prevent the treaty being eventually adopted.

He backed fellow left-winger Benoît Hamon in the primary for the Socialist candidate in this year's presidential election.

Hamon, who won the primary, was visibly moved by the news of the death.

"It really upsets me," he commented, calling the older man a "brother in politics".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.