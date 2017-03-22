Bags carry Hermès to record profit

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
A homeless man draws a picture next to his belongings in central Athens
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is there a Catholic vote in France?
  • media
    International report
    Disarming and reintegrating CAR rebels
  • media
    International media
    Rwanda radio tackles relationship counselling and sex education
  • media
    Global Focus
    Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Hermès Economy Luxury goods

Bags carry Hermès to record profit

By
media Hermès bags AFP/Stan Honda

A jump in sales of its trademark leather bags helped Hermès push its annual profits last year above one billion euros for the first time ever.

The French luxury goods maker said its 2016 net profit hit 1.1 billion euros, a 13 percent jump from the previous year but slightly less than the consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by the financial data company Factset.

The company said in February that sales had hit a record 5.2 billion euros.

"New records were attained, which proves the solid performance of Hermes this past year," Hermès chief executive Axel Dumas said during a conference call.

The firm attributed the record performance to a 14 percent jump in its leather goods and saddlery unit, which includes its famous bags including iconic models such as the Birkin.

Recent investment in new workshops helped Hermès meet the growing demand for its leather goods.

"Development was supported by the sustained pace of deliveries and production, gaining from the capacities of the three new sites" in France, the company said in its earnings statement.

Perfume sales also grew, climbing by nine percent. Apparel sales were flat and watch sales slowed by three percent.

Sales rose in all geographical regions.

The operating margin rose to 32.6 percent of sales, another record, but much of the 0.8 point gain was due to the favourable impact of foreign currency hedges.

While Hermès "entered 2017 on a solid footing" the firm is "cautious faced with the global uncertainties that surround us in this very uncertain world," said Dumas.

Nevertheless, Hermès targets an increase in sales at constant exchange rates. It signalled it would continue to follow its current strategy of keeping control over the creative process and know-how, as well as its communication strategy.

It announced a dividend payment of 3.75 euros per share, up from 3.35 euros last year.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.