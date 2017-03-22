Grenoble rugby players held in rape probe

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
A homeless man draws a picture next to his belongings in central Athens
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is there a Catholic vote in France?
  • media
    International report
    Disarming and reintegrating CAR rebels
  • media
    International media
    Rwanda radio tackles relationship counselling and sex education
  • media
    Global Focus
    Is a sustainable palm oil industry possible in Africa?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Crime Rugby France

Grenoble rugby players held in rape probe

By
media Players of the FC Grenoble rugby team arrive on March 22 at the police station in Grenoble to be heard as part of an investigation for rape. Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP

Six Grenoble rugby players including two Irishmen, two New Zealanders and an Australian, were detained on Wednesday following a rape complaint, prosecutors said.

Prop Denis Coulson and centre Chris Farrel, both from Ireland, Australian lock Peter Kimlin and New Zealander back row men Rory Grice and Dylan Hayes, were detained along with French hooker Loick Jammes.

They are being questioned following a complaint by a young woman that she had been raped by the players after meeting them at a nightclub in Bordeaux following their Top 14 match against Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday, March 11. The complaint was filed the following day.

Bordeaux police investigating the complaint were dispatched to Grenoble to carry out the questioning of the players who arrived at the Grenoble police station on Wednesday morning.

Three were accompanied by lawyers while the other three were apparently not represented and entered the police station through a back door.

Police also questioned Grenoble club official Michel Martinez for two hours at the police station as a witness, the Dauphiné Libéré newspaper reported. It said several other Grenoble club officials and players were also expected to be questioned during the day as witnesses.

On Friday the club which is struggling to avoid relegation from the elite Top 14 division sacked the players who were under investigation without releasing their identities.

The alleged victim of the attack told police she met several Grenoble players in a nightclub after the club's Top 14 defeat in Bordeaux. She alleged that they later took her to a hotel room where the rape occurred.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.