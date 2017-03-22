Police arrest suspected suppliers of gun used in Orly attack

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Judicial police investigators enter Orly airport southern terminal after a shooting incident near Paris, France March 18, 2017.
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police arrested on Tuesday two individuals suspected of supplying the pellet gun used by Ziyed Ben Belgacem, the man who was shot dead at Paris's Orly airport after trying to grab the rifle of a soldier on patrol.
The two men suspected of supplying the pellet gun to Ziyed Ben Belgacem have been identified after an investigation into the attacker’s phone communications, a judicial source told FranceInfo radio.
The suspects, two men aged 30 and 43, don’t have a “terrorist profile”, adds FranceInfo.
French investigators are trying to establish whether Ben Belgacem had planned the attack at the capital's second-busiest airport or acted on impulse.
Ben Belgacem’s father insisted on Sunday the assailant was "not a terrorist" and was acting under the influence of drink and drugs.
A judicial source confirmed that "toxicology tests carried out on Sunday showed an alcohol level of 0.93 grams per litre in his blood, and the presence of cannabis and cocaine".