French environment minister candidate for top UN aid job

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
Mario Götze scored Germany's winner in the World Cup final in 2014 in Rio.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
  • media
    International report
    Lithuanians join paramilitary group to counter Russian threat
  • media
    International report
    Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
  • media
    International report
    Homelessness in the aftermath of Greece's economic meltdown
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Catholics on the left hesitate in French presidential election
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France United Nations Development

French environment minister candidate for top UN aid job

By
media French Ecology Minister Ségolène Royal in Brussels in September 2016. AFP

French Environment minister Ségolène Royal is in the running to become the next head of the United Nations Development Programme.
 

Speaking on the sidelines of a UN meeting on on climate change and sustainable development, Royal told RFI’s sister TV channel France24 that she has put forward her candidacy.

“Yes, I have put forward my candidacy (for UNDP). It follows on well from the work I did on the COP21 climate deal. It will be a way for me to continue being useful for the future of the planet and in the fight against poverty,” she said.

The current head of UNDP, New Zealand politician Helen Clark, has announced that she will step down from her position on April 19, at the end of her second four-year term. Clark was the first woman to lead the organisation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he wants to appoint more women in top jobs at the UN. Guterres has pledged to reach gender parity among senior leadership within his five-year term.

Other names for the position are circulating at the UN but none have been independently confirmed. They include: David Miliband, the former British Foreign Secretary and current President and CEO of International RescueCommittee, and two Dutch candidates,

Sigrid Kaag, who currently serves as the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, and the Netherlands' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bert Koenders.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.