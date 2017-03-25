RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Party-On Pakistan !
 
France
Press review France

French press review 25 March 2017

By

Commentators blame Conservative Francois Fillon for dark clouds hanging over the French presidential campaigns.

The French papers judge Francois Fillon's blistering attack of President Francois Hollande for "orchestrating a smear campaign against him as a ploy to divert attention from his judicial woes.

Several news websites lead with one more embarrassing revelation, that Fillon had admitted receiving a watch worth over 10,000 euros from an Italian-Swiss businessman friend, Pablo Victor Dana.

This was after he confessed in a interview to have refunded the suits worth 13,000 euros each, bought for him by a generous friends with suspected links to African dictators.

"It is because the candidate can no longer campaign that has forced him to cross another stage in his conspiracy scenario," says the left-leaning Liberation.

According to Le Parisien, Fillon has sapped the morale of the right-wing electorate.

Fotr its part Le Monde denounces what it calls, Fillon's "pathetic escapade" which it claims is evidence of panic  by a candidate ready to do anything, including the most senseless accusations in his attempt to free himself from the trap in which his own turpitudes have locked him down.

There is an irreversible dimension to the strategy of confrontation Fillon opted for, reckons Le Figaro,  in a surprising reaction from a right-wing newspaper that ought to have been Fillon's staunchest defender.

According to the conservative publication, by screaming at the top of his voice about a plot orchestrated by the state against him, Francois Fillon can no longer expect public attention to re-focus on his electoral manifesto.

La Charente libre, points out that with just a month to the 2017 Presidential elections the strategy Fillon chose is similar to the posture adopted by National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who is in the paper's own words, "in the face of her own judicial woes has gone denouncing alleged political and judicial plots relayed by the media".

"François Fillon probably felt that the best way of defending one's self is to "attack", says Sud-Ouest. ".

For L'Alsace, by maintaining his candidacy despite all the odds, instead of stepping down, Fillon deliberately opted for a do or die strategy which without surprise has left his campaign in deep trouble.

And according to La Montagne/Centre France, the strange silence by conservative chiefs seems to suggest that they are now resigned to François Fillon's defeat  and are concentrating their efforts on winning the parliamentary elections which could lead them to power in a power-sharing government with whoever wins the presidency.

 

 
