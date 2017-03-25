Three people injured in Lille shooting

At least three people, including a teenager, have been hurt in a shooting near a metro station in northern France.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg, while a second victim was hit in the neck and was described as more seriously injured.

The gunman is said to be still on the run following the attack in a car park in the city of Lille.

Police found 10 shell casings at the scene.

A third wounded person was also taken to hospital following the shooting in the south of the city.

None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening, according to French news website La Voix Du Nord.

The motive for the attack has not been confirmed but there is speculation that it could be a "settling of accounts" by the gunman.

Media reports, citing police, said the shooting was not terror-related.

France is on high alert with a state of emergency still in place following a series of terror attacks in recent months and years.

Last weekend, a radicalised Muslim on a crime watchlist shot a policewoman in the head at a road check before attacking a soldier at Orly airport in Paris.

In the terminal the attacker, known as Ziyed B, assaulted a patrol of three counter-terrorism soldiers, and wrestled one of them to the floor, trying to take her gun.

The man was shot dead by patrol officers.