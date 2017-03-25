Three people injured in Lille shooting

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Party-On Pakistan !
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Party-On Pakistan !
  • media
    Sports Insight
    England seek tips on supremacy from Germany
  • media
    International report
    Lithuanians join paramilitary group to counter Russian threat
  • media
    World music matters
    Ajoyo bring dark issues to the party zone
  • media
    International report
    Europe wants Red Cross humanitarian access to Ukraine war victims
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Security Shooting

Three people injured in Lille shooting

By
media This file photo taken on September 03, 2011 shows visitors attending the annual Braderie de Lille (Lille Fleamarket) in Lille, northern France. PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

At least three people, including a teenager, have been hurt in a shooting near a metro station in northern France.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg, while a second victim was hit in the neck and was described as more seriously injured.

The gunman is said to be still on the run following the attack in a car park in the city of Lille.

Police found 10 shell casings at the scene.

A third wounded person was also taken to hospital following the shooting in the south of the city.

None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening, according to French news website La Voix Du Nord.

The motive for the attack has not been confirmed but there is speculation that it could be a "settling of accounts" by the gunman.

Media reports, citing police, said the shooting was not terror-related.

France is on high alert with a state of emergency still in place following a series of terror attacks in recent months and years.

Last weekend, a radicalised Muslim on a crime watchlist shot a policewoman in the head at a road check before attacking a soldier at Orly airport in Paris.

In the terminal the attacker, known as Ziyed B, assaulted a patrol of three counter-terrorism soldiers, and wrestled one of them to the floor, trying to take her gun.

The man was shot dead by patrol officers.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.