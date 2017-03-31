France launches sweeping tax probe into undeclared Swiss bank accounts

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
Phuphuma Love Minus male choir
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Highlighting transgender issues in Vietnam.
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Banking Switzerland France Finance

France launches sweeping tax probe into undeclared Swiss bank accounts

By
media Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich, July 28, 2011. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

French prosecutors announced on Friday they had opened an investigation into Swiss bank accounts that were not declared to France’s tax authorities.

They suspect thousands of such accounts have been used to evade French taxes, which would amount to "aggravated dissimulation of tax fraud".

Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s number two bank, confirmed on Friday that its offices in Paris had been visited by local authorities, as well as its offices in London and Amsterdam.

The bank confirmed in a statement that it was “cooperating with authorities”.

Corresponding probes worldwide

The move is part of a coordinated international tax evasion probe carried out by other European countries and Australia.

While it has not been confirmed that Credit Suisse is the main target of investigations, authorities in these countries have affirmed that Swiss banks are at the heart of the probe.

Dutch prosecutors have announced that dozens are being investigated for tax fraud and money laundering, and that “administrative records” were seized from a “Swiss bank” on Thursday.

“Properties, and jewellery, an expensive car, expensive paintings and a gold bar,” were also seized from homes throughout the Netherlands, added the statement from the Dutch Office for Serious Fraud, Environmental Crime and Asset Confiscation (FIOD).

Australian revenue and financial services minister Kelly O’Dwyer said that more than 300 people “with links to Swiss banking relationship managers” had been identified by investigators.

The minister added that investigators aim to “move quickly” to seek out those who commit tax evasion or fraud.

Britain’s Revue and Customs office also said that it had launched a criminal probe into “a global financial institution” for tax evasion.

“The first phase of the investigation, which will see further, targeted activity over the coming weeks, is focused on senior employees from within the institution, along with a number of its customers,” the London statement said.

Bern allegedly unaware of probe

According to Switzerland’s ATS news agency, the country’s attorney general’s office was not aware of the operations and demanded a written explanation from Dutch officials concerning the lack of cooperation.

The coordinated probe comes as Credit Suisse rolls out its new Automatic Exchange of Information programme designed to share taxpayer information with relevant global authorities as part of a wider Swiss crackdown on money laundering and secretive banking.

However, this is not the first time Swiss banks, Credit Suisse in particular, have been targeted in fraud investigations.

Regulators in the United States fined the bank 2.6 million dollars in 2014 for helping American clients evade taxes.

(with AFP)
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.