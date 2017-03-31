RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France French press review Press review

French press review 31 March 2017

French commentators predict the outcome of the bizarre race to the Elysée with the first round of voting just three weeks away.

Le Parisien expresses dismay at the news that the conservative Les Républicains party of beleaguered candidate François Fillon is set to launch an attack campaign this week-end against rival candidate Emmanuel Macron. The leader of the En Marche! Party, or Let’s Go!, is leading in the opinion polls according to the very latest surveys.

The paper says the special ad campaign, against what Fillon's strategists see as their staunchest political foe, will be as ruthless as you can imagine. It is reportedly complete with hashtags denouncing flip-flops in Macron's electoral manifesto and presenting him as President François Hollande's heir apparent, as the Republicans seek to portray the 39 year-old Macron as a spineless politician.

"What a strange campaign", exclaims La Croix, wondering how a contest of such a calibre is turning into a soap opera.

On its part, Les Echos says it is at least consoling to realise that the candidates in the race do not seem terrified by the word "liberal," as was the case in past elections.

The economic newspaper expresses delight at the fact that the battle lines drawn by Emmanuel Macron and Francois Fillon centre around economic reform and how to end decades of political stagnation.

 

Le Journal de la Haute-Marne sounds another note about the so-called "pitiful spectacle" offered by the campaign. It's a case filed by a Socialist Party member against ex-prime minister Manuel Valls for breach of trust. Valls, it recalls, has endorsed Macron instead of his party's flag-bearer Benoît Hamon, thereby violating the rules of the left-wing primary.

For L'Humanité, it's journey's end for the enterprise François Hollande set up, in his alleged "zeal to kill the Socialist party," which refused to be converted to liberalism.

Le Figaro apparently resigned to the Les Républicains' impending defeat in the Elysée race, and has now turned its attention towards this summer’s upcoming parliamentary elections. That’s the big question on everyone’s mind now, says the conservative daily. In the currently unstable political context, it argues, whoever the winner turns out to be must be able to secure the majority in parliament needed to govern.

Meanwhile, Charente Libre hails "Defiant France" candidate Jean Luc Mélenchon for staging a "perfect hold-up," as his campaign caravan pulls large crowds at each stop on its way round the country.

Le Midi Libre describes Mélenchon as an "immensely popular gifted orator” and "showman" who now has become the politicians citizens want to see in a leading role.

Le Républicain Lorrain comments about the devastating effect of the CIA memo about France becoming a post-Cold War "spies nest" where Russians are trying to destabilize the 2017 polls. It warns that it is the kind of annoying, frightful news that is likely to make people blush with shame to the point of staying at home on election day.

 

