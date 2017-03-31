RFI in 15 languages

 

South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
Phuphuma Love Minus male choir
 
France
France China Protests

Fresh wave of Paris protests over killing of Chinese man

By
media People gather at Place de la République in Paris on March 30, 2017 following the death of Chinese Liu Shaoyo during a police intervention. AFP/François Guillot

On Thursday, more than 200 people in Paris protested the killing by French police of a Chinese father of five, an incident that has caused tensions with Beijing.

The protesters, including many from the Chinese immigrant community, gathered at the central Place de la République and waved banners bearing slogans such as "colonialist police" and "Wake up French Asians! You are still oppressed in this country".

The incident happened on Sunday night when police shot and killed a 56-year-old Chinese man named as Liu Shaoyo.

Three officers were slightly injured in the incident and one police vehicle was damaged by an incendiary device.

A police source told AFP that officers were called to the Chinese man's house after reports of a domestic dispute.

The source said the man attacked the officer with a knife "as soon as the door opened", injuring him.

A police colleague then opened fire, killing the Chinese man, authorities say.

Lawyer Calvin Job has said the family of the dead man "totally disputes this version of events."

Yehman Chen, 49, attending Thursday's protest said of the police, "my feeling is that they came to his apartment to kill him."

Thursday's protest was the fourth straight night of demonstrations in Paris over the death.

There have been some violents incidents with 45 people, including minors, arrested.

The family of Liu Shaoyo have called for calm.

Tensions with China

The French embassy in China released a statement on Friday calling on its citizens to remain vigilant after a French national was attacked at knifepoint in Shanghai earlier this week, even though it stated that the assault appeared to be an isolated incident.

The statement did not refer to the Paris killing and subsequent protests in the French capital, which have been covered in Chinese media.

On Tuesday, Beijing had also called on Paris to protect its citizens.

(with AFP)
 

