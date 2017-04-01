Centre Pompidou museum to stay closed over the weekend

The doors of Centre Pompidou, one of Paris’ most frequented museums, will remain closed over the weekend due to a week-long strike by security guards.

Around 100 security guards of the museum staged a walk out on Monday to protest against a change in their contractual status. A new law forces them to be civil servants rather than be employed under the terms of their previous contracts.

Talks between the unions representing the employees and the French ministry of culture broke down on Thursday.

A set of events over the weekend titled, ‘Imagine France from tomorrow’ had to be moved to another venue.

The museum located in the centre of the French capital is frequented by more than 3 million visitors a year. With the museum attracting around 18,000 visitors every day, the strike represents a loss of tens of thousands of euros.

The museum currently is hosting a major retrospective of the American painter Cy Twombly.

