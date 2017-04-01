Centre Pompidou museum to stay closed over the weekend

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The merry April pranksters
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris France Pompidou Centre

Centre Pompidou museum to stay closed over the weekend

By
media The Centre Pompidou museum will remain closed during the weekend.

The doors of Centre Pompidou, one of Paris’ most frequented museums, will remain closed over the weekend due to a week-long strike by security guards.

Around 100 security guards of the museum staged a walk out on Monday to protest against a change in their contractual status. A new law forces them to be civil servants rather than be employed under the terms of their previous contracts.

Talks between the unions representing the employees and the French ministry of culture broke down on Thursday.

A set of events over the weekend titled, ‘Imagine France from tomorrow’ had to be moved to another venue.

The museum located in the centre of the French capital is frequented by more than 3 million visitors a year. With the museum attracting around 18,000 visitors every day, the strike represents a loss of tens of thousands of euros.

The museum currently is hosting a major retrospective of the American painter Cy Twombly.

A weekend of events entitled "Imagine the France of tomorrow" was moved to another Paris venue.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.