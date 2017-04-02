France offers one billion euros aid to French Guiana

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The merry April pranksters
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strike France French Guyana

France offers one billion euros aid to French Guiana

By
media French Overseas Territories Minister Ericka Bareigts (2nd right) speaks to a crowd through a megaphone at the balcony of the prefecture in Cayenne, French Guiana, on March 30, 2017. AFP/Jody Amiet

France on Saturday announced a billion euros aid for strike-hit French Guiana, as representatives of the Guianese told visiting ministers the South American territory should be given “special status”.

The vast South American territory, which is administered as a region of France, has been in the grip of labour unrest for the past 10 days.

“The government has heard the aspirations and demands of the Guianese,” French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said at a joint press conference with overseas territories minister Ericka Bareigts.

Fekl earlier listed a series of “firm decisions” to a delegation of around 50 Guianese.

The commitments, mostly for “emergency measures” but some of which run for 10 years, total some 1.085 billion euros, according to Bareigts.

The proposals include investments in health, education and infrastructure, and the deployment of extra police and construction of a prison.

The delegation swiftly described the proposals as “unsatisfactory” but Bareigts said “adjustments” could be envisaged.

Asked about a possible rejection of the proposals by the Guianese, Fekl said he wanted “life to gradually return to normal”.

The collective behind the strikes on Saturday called for a “special status” for the territory in talks with Bareigts.

“With another system, we could decide for ourselves what is good for us,” rather than “asking permission for everything” from France, collective member Davy Rimane told the news agency AFP.

In a referendum in January 2010, French Guiana voted firmly against autonomy.

“But this crisis is the expression of the failure of this referendum,” said Gauthier Horth, another member of the collective.

Striking workers have set up barricades on several roads and forced the postponement of the launch of an Ariane rocket carrying a Brazilian telecoms satellite.

Workers in several sectors, including the energy giant EDF and public hospitals, have launched protests demanding pay raises and improved public safety and health coverage.

- AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.