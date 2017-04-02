RFI in 15 languages

 

The merry April pranksters
 
French weekly magazines review 2 April 2017

By
media DR

French press tips Emmanuel Macron to become France's next President. But some commentators say he is "vagueness on the move"

For the very first time in months the face on the cover pages is not that of grumpy conservative flag-bearer François Fillon reeling from the wounds inflicted on his bid by a string of damaging affairs but a youthful Emmanuel Macron, promoted to the rank of front-runner by the polls.

The French New Observer l'Obs admits that Macron's offer for reformism, compromise and a profound recomposition of the political landscape has propelled him into the driver's seat in the election.

According to the left-leaning magazine, this is why he has been able to line up the support of former Prime Minister Manuel Valls who it claims is eager to set up a parliamentary group of Social Democrats, come parliamentary elections.

L'Obs says that since Valls' defeat in the primaries, his obsession has been to prevent the Socialist party from falling into the hands of former rebels like Benoit Hamon and Arnaud Montebourg who ruined President François Hollande's term of office.

Still, l'Obs holds that while Emmanuel Macron has real chances of becoming France's next President, there are quite a large number of voters to seduce before Election Day. More so it upholds the opinion you still can't write off François Fillon who is determined to display his capacity to resist the investigations dogging him to prove that he can be a strong leader France needs.

The reaction of left-leaning Marianne to the 39 year-old Macron's brightening Presidential stature, sounds like sour grapes. As the weekly puts it, after the so-called "suicide" taking place in the Socialist party, "Macron has grown wings and already sees himself in the Elysée Palace".

"Is he really as strong a candidate as he is said to be, and will he become France's youngest President"? wonders Le Point. The conservative publication dissects his manifesto giving details about the new deal “Macronism” offers, notably the experience of "trans partisan management" which it claims has been tested with success in Lyon by Mayor Gérard Collomb.

With regard to his character Le Point says the young Macron is just as charming and compassionate as two-term ex-President Jacques Chirac during his youthful days.

Yet for l'Express, Macron remains either the hidden heir of French President François Hollande or a masked conservative waiting to show his real colours once he gets elected.

It holds that if he gets elected, it would be by default -- not because of the foresight of his ideas but because he was the candidate with the "least imperfections", while his right-wing challengers François Fillon and National Front leader Marine Le Pen, fought to blame an alleged "black ops" cabinet set up by President Hollande for their judicial woes.

And talking about the conspiracy theory Fillon has been screaming about instead of campaigning, Le Canard Enchaîné says the one time "Mister Clean" had lost his tongue. This was after his Welsh-born wife Penelope was also charged with complicity in the abuse of public funds in the fake jobs scandal that has engulfed his Presidential campaign.

