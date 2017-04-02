RFI in 15 languages

 

France

Paris mayor inaugurates 10-hectare park along the banks of Seine

By
media A section of the 'Rives de Seine' (Seine's banks) park in Paris is seen in this photo after it was inaugurated on April 2, 2017. Francois Guillot/AFP

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Rives de Seine’ park, a 10 hectare space along the banks of the river Seine dedicated to relaxation and sporting activities.

The park, located in the heart of the French capital, consists of 2.5 kilometres of the pedestrian area of the Left Bank, from the Musée d'Orsay to the Pont de l’Alma and the 4.5 km stretch on the right bank that will also host a mixture of cultural and sporting events.

The sports facilities present in this vast space includes a multi-sports ground with outdoor games facilities, a mini-football field and climbing walls.

A bicycle repair shop along one of the stretchs has been proposed.

The banks will have large green areas that includes lawns, shrubs, plants and fruit-bearing trees.

This area will also have an exhibition highlighting the history of the banks of the Seine from the urban highway created in the 1970s to the latest initiative.

“It has been 15 years since we dreamed of giving back to pedestrians and children the use of this magnificent promenade,” Hidalgo said during the opening ceremony.

A 3.3 kilometre stretch of the right bank of the Seine, which is classified as a UNESCO world heritage site has been officially closed for vehicular traffic from October 21 between the entry to the Tuileries tunnel and the exit of the Henri IV tunnel.

This initiative for pedestrians, which is monitored by the authorities, has often been contested by the elected representatives from the right and the suburbs.

Hidalgo said that they were not anti-vehicles but anti-pollution.

