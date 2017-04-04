French press review 4 April 2017

The French press is focusing on tonight's Presidential debate. It's pretty much all about politics, apart for Libération that looks at animal's rights.

This Tuesday will be "a day of glory for smaller candidates" says right-wing Le Figaro.

And it's true. It's the first time during this campaign a televised debate will be organised between all the presidential candidates.

There's 11 of them and here they are, in no special order:

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Marine Le Pen, Philippe Poutou, Benoit Hamon, Nathalie Arthaud, Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon, Jean-Luc Mélanchon, Jean Lassalle, Jacques Cheminade and François Asselineau.

You didn't recognise half of those names? That's normal, you're just like French people. Which is why this debate is crucial for small candidates, says Le Figaro.

The paper's editorial however doesn't seem convinced it will be useful, especially since each candidates will only get 15 minutes of screen time.

"Is it really useful to stay awake past midnight to listen to communist plead in favour of state appropriation of means of production," it wonders.

Le Monde takes a look at unique, or surprising campaign pledges of the 11 candidates.

For example Jacque Cheminade, wants to make it mandatory for everyone to attend choir classes. Spoiler alert, he also wants to colonise Mars.

Meanwhile far right François Asselineau, wants to makes sure putting an electronic chip in a human body is forbidden.

But not all measures are far fetched. Le Monde mentions Socialist Benoit Hamon's universal income proposal or Emmanuel Macron's proposals on electronic voting.

Libération is looking at a completely different topic, the left-wing daily is focusing on animal's rights.

Libé says that thanks to activists, this theme has made its way into the presidential campaign, according to a poll, 80% of the French say protecting animal's rights is "important".

Three candidates, according to the daily, have good proposals on this topic: Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Benoît Hamon and Marine Le Pen.

Hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon wants to "eradicate violence against animals" and reminds its followers "that animals are not things". Socialist Benoit Hamon, not unlike Mélenchon, positions himself against factory farms.

Meanwhile, far right candidate Marine Le Pen wants "to make animal protection a national priority".

On the other end of the spectrum, right wing François Fillon says "hunting is a great French tradition"... something that will probably not please activists.

And centrist Emmanuel Macron, well, doesn't want to change anything according to Libé.

There's an interesting article coming from Buzzfeed. The website went to a Marine Le Pen rally in Bordeaux and asked young people why they chose to support the far right candidate.

There's Maxence, for example, who says that "the French are fed up with this Europe that has not been able to reduce unemployment and stop terrorists".

Other are a bit more cautious, saying they are disillusioned by French politics and that they see Marine Le Pen as "charismatic".

Reading trough Buzzfeed's article, what transpires is that their choice has more to do Le Pen's personnality than details of her program.

Candice, for example, explains that she would never vote for Macron or Fillon "because their economic proposals are too harsh".... forgetting in the process than Le Pen wants to exit the European Union, and the euro.