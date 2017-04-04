French press review 4 April 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The merry April pranksters
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France French press review Press review

French press review 4 April 2017

By
media

The French press is focusing on tonight's Presidential debate. It's pretty much all about politics, apart for Libération that looks at animal's rights.

This Tuesday will be "a day of glory for smaller candidates" says  right-wing Le Figaro.

And it's true. It's the first time during this campaign a televised debate will be organised between all the presidential candidates.

There's 11 of them and here they are, in no special order:

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Marine Le Pen, Philippe Poutou, Benoit Hamon, Nathalie Arthaud, Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon, Jean-Luc Mélanchon, Jean Lassalle, Jacques Cheminade and François Asselineau.

You didn't recognise half of those names? That's normal, you're just like French people. Which is why this debate is crucial for small candidates, says Le Figaro.

The paper's editorial however doesn't seem convinced it will be useful, especially since each candidates will only get 15 minutes of screen time.

"Is it really useful to stay awake past midnight to listen to communist plead in favour of state appropriation of means of production," it wonders.

Le Monde takes a look at unique, or surprising campaign pledges of the 11 candidates.

For example Jacque Cheminade, wants to make it mandatory for everyone to attend choir classes. Spoiler alert, he also wants to colonise Mars.

Meanwhile far right François Asselineau, wants to makes sure putting an electronic chip in a human body is forbidden.

But not all measures are far fetched. Le Monde mentions Socialist Benoit Hamon's universal income proposal or Emmanuel Macron's proposals on electronic voting.

Libération is looking at a completely different topic, the left-wing daily is focusing on animal's rights.

Libé says that thanks to activists, this theme has made its way into the presidential campaign, according to a poll, 80% of the French say protecting animal's rights is "important".

Three candidates, according to the daily, have good proposals on this topic: Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Benoît Hamon and Marine Le Pen.

Hard-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon wants to "eradicate violence against animals" and reminds its followers "that animals are not things". Socialist Benoit Hamon, not unlike Mélenchon, positions himself against factory farms.

Meanwhile, far right candidate Marine Le Pen wants "to make animal protection a national priority".

On the other end of the spectrum, right wing François Fillon says "hunting is a great French tradition"... something that will probably not please activists.

And centrist Emmanuel Macron, well, doesn't want to change anything according to Libé.

There's an interesting article coming from Buzzfeed. The website went to a Marine Le Pen rally in Bordeaux and asked young people why they chose to support the far right candidate.

There's Maxence, for example, who says that "the French are fed up with this Europe that has not been able to reduce unemployment and stop terrorists".

Other are a bit more cautious, saying they are disillusioned by French politics and that they see Marine Le Pen as "charismatic".

Reading trough Buzzfeed's article, what transpires is that their choice has more to do Le Pen's personnality than details of her program.

Candice, for example, explains that she would never vote for Macron or Fillon "because their economic proposals are too harsh".... forgetting in the process than Le Pen wants to exit the European Union, and the euro.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.