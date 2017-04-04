Who will shine in tonight's second presidential debate?

RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The merry April pranksters
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The merry April pranksters
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Olympic paradise lost as Momentum gains party status
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Phuphuma Love Minus steps onto Paris stage
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Marching for Macron
  • media
    International media
    How bloggers in Vietnam slip under the radar
France
France Presidential election 2017 Debate

Who will shine in tonight's second presidential debate?

By
media A combination picture shows the eleven candidates who will take part in a prime-time televised debate on April 4, 2017 as part of the French 2017 presidential election campaign. REUTERS

Going by his strong performance in the first round, Jean-Luc Mélenchon is expected to be one of the stars of Tuesday’s second presidential debate that will feature all 11 contenders.

The 65-year-old’s graph has been on the ascent since the March 20 debate in which the Communist-backed candidate outshone the other four principal contenders.

The first round debate made him the favourite among the Left voters, ahead of the Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon.

According to a poll published in the Journal de Dimanche, 44 per cent of the respondents believe Mélenchon best embodies the ideas of the Left.

In an interview with the same weekly, Mélenchon contended that the nature of his candidacy had changed after the first debate.

Melenchon has now overtaken Hamon in the latest poll ratings that place him at 15 per cent ahead of Hamon who has slipped into single figures.

Despite the recent upswing, Mélenchon still faces a formidable challenge to make it to the second round. He trails in fourth place behind 'fake jobs' scandal-hit François Fillon who stands at 17 per cent. The two leading candidates Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron are on 25 and 24 per cent respectively.

Tuesday’s debate would also put Macron under the spotlight.

The 39-year-old has been dubbed by Fillon as “Emmanuel Hollande”, with the Les Republicains candidate claiming Macron and his former mentor President François Hollande are cut from the same Socialist cloth.

In an attempt to dismiss this perception, Macron told Le Monde on Monday that unlike Hollande, he would not strive to be a “normal president”.

“I don't claim (to want) to be a normal president. I will be a president who leads.” He said said his methods would be “radically different” from those of Hollande, promising quick reforms and “clarity.”

Meanwhile, François de Rugy of the Ecologistes party, who is supporting Macron, said Tuesday’s debate won’t be decisive.

“I think that the second round, face-to-face debate will be decisive.”

Other than the five top contenders, the other candidates who will feature in Tuesday's debate are Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Philippe Poutou, Nathalie Arthaud, Jean Lassalle, Jacques Cheminade and François Asselineau.

