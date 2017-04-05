RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The merry April pranksters
 
France
Presidential election 2017 French politics

French candidates spar in marathon four-hour debate

By
media The candidates who partook in the debate, except for Philippe Poutou, who did not wish to be in the photo. Reuters/Lionel Bonaventure

For the first time in France, a debate with all presidential candidates before the first round of voting was broadcast live on television. The 11 men and women tackled three major themes - jobs, national security and French social protection - during a marathon four-hour debate.

The European Union (EU) provoked strong reactions from all 11 candidates.

Eurosceptic François Asselineau declared himself the "Frexit candidate", while far-left Nathalie Arthaud called the Europe debate a "distraction" from the real problem: capitalism.

On the pro-EU side stood Socialist Benoît Hamon and centrist frontrunner Emmanuel Macron. The latter had strong words for rival Marine Le Pen's anti-eurozone platform.

"Europe protects. But what you're proposing, Madame Le Pen, is a drop in spending power for French people. Because leaving the euro, for people who are saving and people who are working, will mean a drop in buying power," Macron said.

"What you're offering is economic war. What you're offering is nationalism. Nationalism means war," he added.

"We open museums, but not factories"

But Le Pen defended her protectionist stance, by calling for "economic patriotism".

"Without an intelligent protectionism, we will end up watching jobs and economic sectors be destroyed one after the other. The free trade agreements that Mr Fillon wants - the Ceta, the TTIP - they're defended by Mr Macron, among others. Professional people in these sectors say 'these trade deals are going to kill us'," she said.

"As these deals have been applied, they've destroyed complete sectors of our economy. It's true for shoes, for jewellery, for clothing, clockmaking - for a whole series of areas where we open museums, but not factories."

Philippe Poutou of the New Anti-capitalist Party hit back at Le Pen.

The Ford factory worker received a round of applause when he confronted her over the fraud investigation into her National Front party.

But of the left-wing candidates, firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon stood out the most, with Socialist Hamon failing to make his mark.

And all of this - Europe, jobs, national security, corruption in politics - took the candidates just under four hours.

