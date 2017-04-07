French press review 7 April 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Nattali Rize brings a new frequency to reggae
Rize's album cover Rebel Frequency
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Nattali Rize brings a new frequency to reggae
  • media
    International report
    Books from trash make this library in Bogota
  • media
    International report
    Syrian refugee mothers in Lebanon
  • media
    International report
    A school under metro bridge teaches Delhi children
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Juppé loyalists in Bordeaux caught in a bind
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France French press review Presidential election 2017 Press review Syria Donald Trump

French press review 7 April 2017

By
media

The US reaction to chemical attacks in Syria dominated French headlines today – though there was also space for digs at Airbnb and the Socialist Party.

Le Monde’s top story was the US response to the chemical attacks in Syria.

"The US lashes out against Moscow," is the headline. Although the focus is on Russia, there was already a hint of today's news. A photo shows the US ambassador to the United Nations suggesting that direct action against Syria might be possible.

In another US-related bit of news, Le Monde's second headline is "The irresistible rise of Airbnb", about the US-based home sharing company.

In France, the number of Airbnb listings has almost doubled in a year, with 8.3 million travellers renting a place in France through the site, Le Monde reports.

That rise comes despite an overall drop in tourism in France last year – and despite plenty of grumbling from the hotel industry, as well as from some French city governments, who say that Airbnb takes away from available housing.

No room in the Socialists’ house

Le Monde managed to combine the Airbnb story with the presidential elections in a front-page cartoon.

The cartoon shows hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon on the street, carrying suitcases and backpack, apparently looking for a place to stay.

He’s seen walking past the headquarters of the French Socialist Party, shown here as a crumbling mansion.

The head of the Socialist Party, Jean-Christophe Cambadélis, is seen inside.

“We told you, we have no space for rent!” Cambadélis yells to Mélenchon.

“Sure, sure,” Mélenchon says, as he walks away.

The title of the headline is “The success of Airbnb” – though the real subject is the fracturing of the political left in France.

‘Baptism by fire’

Right-leaning Le Figaro has a page-one editorial about US President Donald Trump's reaction to the Syria chemical attacks.

"Donald Trump may have truly become president of the United States on April 5, 2017," the editorial starts, referring to the day of the attacks which killed dozens of civilians, including children.

Le Figaro's argument is that the attacks will finally force Trump to take his role as a world leader seriously.

Trump was "repulsed, appalled" by images of the attacks, and he is "measuring his responsibility, the complexity of the world, and the response that it demands", the paper says.

The editorial was written yesterday, before US airstrikes had been announced, so Le Figaro ends by wondering exactly how Trump will respond.

The headline for that editorial is "Baptism by fire", and now we know how appropriate it was.

‘The politics of the punchline’

Left-leaning Libération had a slightly different take. Their editorial says that Trump seems to be moving in the right direction, finally.

But as with Le Figaro, the editorial was written yesterday, so Libération was still wondering where Trump's reaction would lead.

"Will he just pursue the politics of the punchline, where one Tweet follows another without any coherence?" Libé writes.

The editorial ends with a warning:

"A resurgence of purely national thinking will only have one victim: the Syrian people."
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.