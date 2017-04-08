French press review 8 April 2017

This morning's French dailies are divided between those who give top coverage to the US missile strikes against the Syrian air force of Baschar al Assad, and those who choose to focus on yesterday's lorry attack against pedestrians in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Oh, and there is, of course, Le Figaro, which ignores terrorism and global conflict in order to give pride of place to the earth-shattering news that François Fillon, the right-wing contender in this month's presidential first round, is starting to hope again.

But let's start with Syria.

Le Monde notes that Assad's main allies, Russia and Iran, have deplored the American action, the first direct US attack against Syrian forces in the six-year war. But the American ambassador at the UN yesterday told the Security Council that Washington was ready to do it all over again. "We hope that won't be necessary," Nikki Haley told the hastily-convened meeting, adding that the United States won't stand by and allow Damascus to use chemical weapons. "Those days are over," said Haley.

Has Trump changed his tune on America's role on the world stage?

Left-leaning Libération says Friday morning's missile strikes indicate a sharp change of policy for president Trump who camapigned on an isolationist approach to foreign affairs. While it's too early to be sure how the diplomatic cards will fall, says Libé, it seems fairly clear that the United Nations is going to be the big loser . . . incapable of taking any decisive action, even at the level of a condemnation of the Syrian attack in Idlib, the world body saw itself, not for the first time, bypassed by a member state.

And there remains a real danger of a clash between Moscow and Teheran on the one hand, and Washington on the other for strategic control of the whole Middle East.

"It's a miracle that there weren't more deaths"

In Stockholm, four people are dead and 15 others injured following yesterday's truck attack in a central pedestrian area. Le Monde quotes one resigned eye-witness as saying "we knew this was going to happen, after London, Nice and Brussels. It was just a question of time. But I never thought it would happen so close to me. It's a miracle that there weren't more deaths."

As for Franky "The Suit" Fillon, it's hard to understand what he's got to be so hopeful about.

Yesterday, former president Nicolas Sarkozy and defeated primary contednder Alain Juppé did call upon the conservative faithful to support Fillon, Sarko stressing that the republican house was on fire and that this is no time for hesitation or soul-searching.

Fillon certainly needs all the help he can get: an opinion poll published this morning in the French regional press suggests that he's about to be overtaken in the first-round ratings battle by the hard-left candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon. The two men are currently sharing third place in first round voting intentions, each with 19 percent support.

Ten days ago, having cruised past the struggling Socialist, Benoît Hamon, Mélenchon said his next objective was to catch and pass Fillon, before getting to grips with the two dominant figures, centerist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right nationalist, Marine Le Pen.

Getting tight at the top in French election battle

Perhaps the most significant feature of this latest poll is that fact that François Fillon has stopped going backwards. With his campaign based on right-wing, Catholic probity and scrupulous honesty in tatters, the Republican contender has been on the ropes for weeks. But he seems to have stopped the rot. It remains to be seen how real the statistical advance already made by Mélenchon actually is.

In fact, if this latest poll is to be believed, things are getting very tight at the top. Macron and Le Pen have both gone backwards and are now side-by-side on 23 percent each.

Remembering that every statistical extension of a poll based on a small sample has a built-in error of four per cent, each one of the top four candidates is now within spitting distance of winning the first round.

There's no change in the likely outcome of the second-round face off, with Macron hammering Le Pen, 61 per cent to 39. And, unlike the first round, where there's still a lot of indecision, 88 per cent of those questioned about their second-round choice are sure and certain that they will vote against Le Pen. We'll see.