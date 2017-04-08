Original Tintin drawing fetches 753,000 euros at Paris auction

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Oops! The art of covering mistakes (or not!) when you are live … …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Oops! The art of covering mistakes (or not!) when you are live …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    'Sunshine double' evokes memories of Federer's heyday
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe's prisons
  • media
    World music matters
    Nattali Rize brings a new frequency to reggae
  • media
    International report
    Books from trash make this library in Bogota
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Auction France Tintin

Original Tintin drawing fetches 753,000 euros at Paris auction

By
media This Tintin drawing made by Hergé in 1937 was sold for 753,000 euros at an auction in Paris on April 8, 2017. ©Herge/Moulinsart2017

A rare original drawing of Tintin by the Belgian artist Hergé from the comic book ‘Tintin in America’ was sold to a European buyer for 753,000 euros at an Artcurial auction in Paris on Saturday.

The drawing, measuring 21 cm x 15 cm, shows a revolver-holding Tintin standing on the footboard of a taxi in full speed on a Chicago street chasing criminals.

“It’s a drawing from 1937. It is a very well-known image and a masterpiece,” Eric Leroy, who is a comic books expert at the auction house Artcurial told RFI.

This China ink drawing was a part of the collection ‘The world of Hergé, Tintin's creator’ that was up for sale at the auction.

Another drawing that fetched an attractive price was that of Captain Haddock wearing a plumed hat and brandishing a sword alongside Tintin and his dog Snowy.

This 1942 drawing which was published in the Belgian newspaper Le Soir, fetched 67,000 euros against its pre-sale value between 15,000 and 20,000 euros.

Leroy said that Tintin drawings continue to be extremely popular even now. “It’s a great universe… It’s a big part of the 20th century... from 1929 to 1983. People have been reading Tintin for a long time and know these iconic images,” he said.

Another drawing that was published in the same newspaper in June 1942 was also sold at a high price.

It shows Tintin, accompanied by Snowy, carrying a model of the ship Unicorn. This piece was sold for 65,000 euros against the pre-auction estimate of between 12,000 to 18,000 euros).

According to Artcurial, more than 80 per cent of the lot put up for sale have found buyers. This included not only drawings but also models of vehicles and characters from the world of Tintin.

Original Tintin comic book drawings have been known to fetch millions at auctions over the years.

In November a drawing from “Explorers on the Moon” sold for 1.55 million euros at Artcurial, setting a record for a single cartoon drawing.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.