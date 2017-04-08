Original Tintin drawing fetches 753,000 euros at Paris auction

A rare original drawing of Tintin by the Belgian artist Hergé from the comic book ‘Tintin in America’ was sold to a European buyer for 753,000 euros at an Artcurial auction in Paris on Saturday.

The drawing, measuring 21 cm x 15 cm, shows a revolver-holding Tintin standing on the footboard of a taxi in full speed on a Chicago street chasing criminals.

“It’s a drawing from 1937. It is a very well-known image and a masterpiece,” Eric Leroy, who is a comic books expert at the auction house Artcurial told RFI.

This China ink drawing was a part of the collection ‘The world of Hergé, Tintin's creator’ that was up for sale at the auction.

Another drawing that fetched an attractive price was that of Captain Haddock wearing a plumed hat and brandishing a sword alongside Tintin and his dog Snowy.

This 1942 drawing which was published in the Belgian newspaper Le Soir, fetched 67,000 euros against its pre-sale value between 15,000 and 20,000 euros.

Leroy said that Tintin drawings continue to be extremely popular even now. “It’s a great universe… It’s a big part of the 20th century... from 1929 to 1983. People have been reading Tintin for a long time and know these iconic images,” he said.

Another drawing that was published in the same newspaper in June 1942 was also sold at a high price.

It shows Tintin, accompanied by Snowy, carrying a model of the ship Unicorn. This piece was sold for 65,000 euros against the pre-auction estimate of between 12,000 to 18,000 euros).

According to Artcurial, more than 80 per cent of the lot put up for sale have found buyers. This included not only drawings but also models of vehicles and characters from the world of Tintin.

Original Tintin comic book drawings have been known to fetch millions at auctions over the years.

In November a drawing from “Explorers on the Moon” sold for 1.55 million euros at Artcurial, setting a record for a single cartoon drawing.