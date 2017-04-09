RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France Presidential election 2017

Mélenchon gains four points as race tightens at the top


A man walks past campaign posters of candidates Emmanuel Macron and Jean-Luc Melenchon in Paris. Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

With just two weeks left for the first round of voting in the French presidential election, several opinion polls show a tight race between the top four candidates.

While far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon continues to make impressive gains, the top two, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, have seen their ratings shrink.

A recent poll by BVA Salesforce shows Mélenchon jumping by four points in a week to 19 per cent – the same as Les Republicains candidate François Fillon, who was once the favourite but has seen his ratings plummet following the ‘fake jobs’ sandal.

According to the poll, both Macron and Le Pen both hold 23 per cent of voting intentions, just four points ahead of the their two leading rivals.

Socialist Party's ethics authority criticises Valls

Meanwhile, the ethics authority of the ruling Socialist Party deplored members who have declined to back their candidate Benoit Hamon whose ratings have now slipped to single digits.

Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls and incumbent defence minister Jean Yves le Drian are among the prominent party members who have opted to back Macron.

The ethics authority criticised their attitude as contrary to “the principle of loyalty” and disrespectful of the public primary that saw Hamon emerge as candidate.

Scuffles at Le Pen's meet in Corsica

Scuffles broke out in a meeting room where Le Pen was due to speak on the island of Corsica, after security staff from her National Front party tried to eject around two dozen Corsican nationalist protesters.

A party security officer set off tear gas as punches were thrown, forcing staff to evacuate the room. Le Pen eventually had to hold the rally at a different location in Ajaccio.

Le Pen blamed local prefect Bernard Schmeltz for the violence, charging that he had “escorted these violent activists right up to the door of my meeting”, and denying that her staff bore any responsibility. Schmerz said security around the event had been entirely proper.

The protesters had shouted “a Francia for a” (“France get out” in Corsican) and the separatist group Ghjuventu Indipendentista claimed responsibility for the disruption on Twitter.

“We can’t accept the National Front candidate coming to our territory to spread her message, which is stamped with the seal of hate and straightforward anti-Corsicanism,” the group wrote.

- with AFP

