Macron calls for legal access to encrypted services in fight against terror

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
"The Crack" - the field journal of two reporters across Europe
The Crack Cover
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rural France feels left out of the elections
  • media
    International report
    Obesity contributes to health problems in Zambia
  • media
    International media
    "The Crack" - the field journal of two reporters across Europe
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Oops! The art of covering mistakes (or not!) when you are live …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    'Sunshine double' evokes memories of Federer's heyday
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Emmanuel Macron Terrorism Presidential election 2017

Macron calls for legal access to encrypted services in fight against terror

By
media Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference about security issues at his campaign headquarters in Paris on April 10, 2017. Philippe Wojazer/REUTERS

Presidential election front-runner Emmanuel Macron wants the big internet companies to accept the possibility of legal access to encrypted services, such as WhatsApp, in order to fight against terrorism.

The 39-year-old Centrist candidate announced in a press conference on Monday that, in close collaboration with the countries that wish to advance on this subject, France will undertake a big initiative this summer with the internet companies.

“It is essential that these companies accept a system of legal access to encrypted services similar to what currently exists in the telecom sector,” he said, appealing for a “frank discussion with the big names such as Google, Facebook, Apple, Twitter and others.”

“The organisations that threaten us are abusing the facilities offered by modern encryption to conceal their projects. They use the highly encrypted, instant messaging services,” he said.

However, he added that the big internet companies have refused to provide their encryption keys or provide access to the content on the grounds of contractual guarantees of protecting their customers’ communication. This situation, according to Macron, was "unacceptable."

He referred to the tug of war between Apple and the US government following the December 2015 attack in San Bernardino, California. Apple had refused to help the police to access the encrypted contents of the phone belonging to one of the attackers.

More recently, following the terror attack in London in March, the British home secretary Amber Rudd had urged that services like WhatsApp don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.