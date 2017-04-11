French press review 11 April 2017

French papers unravel the damage inflicted by Marine Le Pen's denial of French responsibility for the Vel d'Hiv deportation of thousands of Jews during World War II. And just days from the April 23rd presidential elections, are indecisive polls caused by fabricated voter intentions?

The commentators lead with reactions to the "negationist" remarks by the National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who said that France is not responsible for the roundup and deportation of more than 13,000 Jews from a Paris Vel d'Hiv cycling track ordered by Nazi officers in 1942 during World War II.

The papers accuse Le Pen of yet again stirring up emotions on the painful matter laid to rest in 1995, when President Jacques Chirac clearly recognized the fault of the collaborating French state in the crime against humanity.

Le Pen, running neck-and-neck with young centrist Emmanuel Macron ahead of a first-round vote on April 23, is widely believed to have taken the stance in a desperate attempt to woo hardline right-wing voters as the polls tighten.

Le Parisien says her remarks will instead "jeopardize efforts to soften her party's image and serve as a reminder that she is indeed the daughter of Jean Marie Le Pen, a notorious negationist, and who once described the Nazi gas chambers as a 'detail' of history."

Le Figaro argues that by trying to exonerate France from any responsibility in the crime, Marine Le Pen was trying to follow the Gaullist policy of denial upheld by General De Gaulle - who was based in London during WWII - and then upheld by presidents Georges Pompidou, Valery Giscard d'Estaing and Francois Mitterrand, based on the principle that the Vichy regime in power at the time was not France.

That, according to the right-wing publication, was the order until the Chirac turning point on 16 July 1995, when France committed the irreparable by calling the Vel d'Hiv a "shameful event", a term that has since validated by presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande.

Le Monde holds in an editorial that Marine Le Pen "crossed a red line," arguing that she is neither Charles de Gaulle, nor Jacques Chirac who incarnated the Gaullist heritage better than she may ever aspire to.

More so, as the publication explains, we are in 2017, three-quarters of a century since the liberation. It adds that three generations have gone by, during which tens of thousands of pages of French history have allowed the the country to shed adequate light on the painful past.

Through the refusal to repent for what she did, according to Le Monde, is to exhume and promote the “anachronistic and stinking past of the National Front”.

"There can't be any justifiable pride in upholding falsehood", warns La Croix. The Catholic publication argues that admitting French guilt will actually enable France to recover a free voice and speak out about honourable things French people did for their country and for humanity.

Le Parisien keeps track of the hunt for undecided voters, and notes how struggling conservative Francois Fillon has appealed to right-wing voters traumatised by him being placed under investigation in the so-called Penelopegate fake jobs scandal to vote for his manifesto, even if they don't like him.

According to the paper, up to 47 million French voters representing 40 percent of the electorate are still undecided days to the vote, a phenomenon it says is unprecedented in a presidential election.

Several regional newspapers take the problem of indecisive polls and what they perceive as "fabricated" voter intentions.

Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace says the polling institutes now look more or less like fake kingmakers, who by missing several occasions to raise an alert about rising populism, facilitated Brexit and Donald Trump's election as President of the United States.

What the polls have done, it says, is contribute to saturating the minds of voters, while becoming themselves factories of voter intentions. That, it argues, is obvious when you look at how the waning popularity of Socialist presidential hopeful Benoît Hamon is provoking a rally of the so-called "useful vote" towards the Defiant France candidate Jean Luc Mélenchon.

According to L'Est Républicain, it tells volumes about the credibility of the opinion polls marking this presidential campaign, when you realise that one-third of potential voters still don't know who they plan to cast their ballots for, with just 10 days of campaigning left before the first-round vote on 23 April.

For l'Alsace the process now looks like an egg and chicken question, and it's worth wondering who is manipulating the other, the surveyed voter or the pollster. The primordial issue remains unattended, namely, how to read the sincerity of the opinion expressed.

