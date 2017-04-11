No Syria solution with Assad in power, says French FM Ayrault

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
'This democratic hold-up is killing Africa': Mamane
Mamane on the Gondwana throne, one its president doesn't want to let go
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'This democratic hold-up is killing Africa': Mamane
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rural France feels left out of the elections
  • media
    International report
    Obesity contributes to health problems in Zambia
  • media
    International media
    "The Crack" - the field journal of two reporters across Europe
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Oops! The art of covering mistakes (or not!) when you are live …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Jean-Marc Ayrault G7 Bashar al-Assad

No Syria solution with Assad in power, says French FM Ayrault

By
media French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault arrives for a meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries on April 10, 2017 in Lucca, Italy. AFP/Vincenzo Pinto

G7 foreign ministers meeting in Lucca, Italy have agreed “no future in Syria is possible with Bashar al-Assad,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters on Tuesday.

“This is not an aggressive stance towards Russia, rather a hand out-held, with clear intentions,” the French Foreign Affairs Minister said.

The message the group intends to send to Russia, according to Ayrault, is this: “That’s enough now. There must be an end to hypocrisy and a very clear return to the political process.”

Ayrault spoke at the end of a two-day G7 meeting, during which foreign ministers agreed that no peace solution to the ongoing civil war in Syria can be reached while the country’s president, Russian ally Bashar al-Assad, is still in power.

The French minister’s comments came the same day that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had participated in the G7 meeting, headed to Moscow to meet with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Tillerson is the first senior Trump administration official to visit Russia since the US president took office. His visit comes after Moscow criticised the US for firing 59 missiles against a Syrian military base last week. Six Syrian soldiers and a dozen civilians were killed in the attack, according to Syrian officials.

The US military action was in response to a chemical attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhun for which Washington has blamed Damascus. Some 90 people were killed, including dozens of children, and hundreds injured.

Disagreement over sanctions

While the G7 ministers have reached a consensus that no peace solution in Syria can be achieved while Assad stays in power, they have failed to agree on whether to impose new sanctions on Syria and its Russian ally.

During the Italy meeting, Britain’s Boris Johnson had raised the question of “further sanctions on some of the Syrian military figures and some of the Russian military figures who have been involved in coordinating the Syrian military efforts.” This according to Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano.

Ayrault has confirmed Johnson’s comment, but said that the diplomats had not discussed it in depth.

The G7 is comprised of foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States (US).
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.