French press review 12 April 2017

Will populists in tightening French presidential election benefit from the torching of giant Grande-Synthe refugee camp by migrants? And the battle to secure a parliamentary majority begins early, even before France elects a new president.

We start with trending issues in the French presidential elections campaign, notably reactions to the torching of the large Doctors without Borders migrant camp in Grande-Synthe outside the northern French city of Dunkirk.

La Voix du Nord says the idea that the generously-funded home for up to 1,500 people was set ablaze in an flare up of violence between Afghan and Kurdish refugees is the best scenario far-right candidate Marine Le Pen ever dreamt of.

According to the paper, it occurred especially at a moment when her campaign is in turbulence after the controversy she whipped up by denying France's "acknowledged" responsibility in the deportation of 13,000 Jews from the Vél d'Hiv cycling course in 1942.

Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace expresses regret that the overbidding about the Grande-Synthe fire will simply shield the fundamental questions about migratory crisis, which need to be addressed during the election campaign.

The regional paper names them: how to deal objectively with informal camps flourishing in northern France, how to crackdown on human traffickers, how to maintain a sense of France's widely-praised humanity, and finally how to resist the temptation of building higher and higher fences as the days go by, which according to the paper would never be good enough to discontinue the influx of migrants.

Le Républicain Lorrain holds that the chaotic management of the camp a few nautical miles off the British coast will return to haunt politicians from both sides of the English Channel.

Despite the goodwill of humanitarian organisations, it says, it remains the responsibility of the British and French governments to find lasting solutions to the problem, too heavy to be left on the shoulders of aid organisations.

Le Journal de la Haute-Marne criticises the attitude of the Brits, who, it argues, are now playing the Brexit card and leaving France in the lurch. This after their economy and asylum friendly policies created the conditions which got thousands of undocumented migrants seeking to cross into Britain.

L'Alsace says it is therefore not surprised that nationalist Marine Le Pen and struggling conservative Francois Fillon have both jumped on the occasion to politically exploit it.

According to the regional daily, saying with a snap of the finger that rejected asylum seekers must be send back to their countries won't suffice to resolve the issue automatically. Especially for a problem as complex as dealing with migrants from war-ravaged and unstable countries.

Some commentators satirise about the widely-expected rout of the Socialist party (PS) in the upcoming presidential elections, as the latest opinion survey found the PS candidate Benoît Hamo, languishing in fifth place with 10 percent behind "Defiant France" flag bearer Jean-Luc Mélenchon at 17 percent and Francois Fillon at 19 percent.

"Socialist candidate is dead, long live Socialist party", crows the economic newspaper Les Echos. The publication claims that the more Benoît Hamon slips in the polls, the more the Socialists feel energised to prepare the party's future.

According to Les Echos, they already consider the presidential election as lost because of Hamon, and are now looking to Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve to lead their campaign for parliamentary elections.

Le Figaro says the drama being played out in the Socialist party was expected by President François Hollande's supporters.

It claims that they are now just waiting for Emmanuel Macron's election as president to get down to work to secure a governing majority coalition for him in parliament.

That will not be easy to obtain, says the right-wing publication. According to Le Figaro, Macron faces an even harder alternative even in the case of François Fillon's defeat: cohabitation with the conservatives who are certain to storm back to parliament.