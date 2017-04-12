New operator for Paris cycle sharing system 'Vélib'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
How will Brexit affect Northern Ireland?
A sticker opposing Brexit is seen on a street in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How will Brexit affect Northern Ireland?
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'This democratic hold-up is killing Africa': Mamane
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rural France feels left out of the elections
  • media
    International report
    Obesity contributes to health problems in Zambia
  • media
    International media
    "The Crack" - the field journal of two reporters across Europe
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Cycling France

New operator for Paris cycle sharing system 'Vélib'

By
media "Vélib" bicycles parked at a cycle sharing station in Paris on June 20, 2012. AFP/Jean-Philippe Ksiazek

The 600-million-euro, 15-year contract awarded to Smoove was formalised on Wednesday, Paris officials have announced.
 

Smoove will be taking over from French advertising giant JCDecaux in January 2018 as Vélib operator, a move the former provider has contested. JCDecaux was awarded the first-ever Vélib contract in 2007, when the system was launched.

The Montpellier-based company has said it will begin phasing out the old bikes with newer, lighter ones at the end of the year. One-third of them are to be electric, and all are to be equipped with sturdier locks.

The new locks are intended to fight against the losses incurred by vandalism and theft, which cost the city some 16 million euros per year, according to Paris officials.

The GPS devices set to be installed on the new bikes are also part of the effort to combat theft.

French daily Le Parisien has reported that the operator switch may result in potential price hikes. However, city officials have said that prices will not necessarily increase, adding that new tariffs will be voted on later in the year.

Some of the workers who maintain the cycle sharing system are worried they might lose their jobs when JCDecaux hands over the reins to Smoove.

More than 300 employees of Cyclocity, an affiliate of JCDecaux, protested in front of Paris city hall last week to demand they be able to keep their Vélib jobs when the operator transfer takes place.

Vélib’ is comprised of some 20,000 bikes and more than 1,000 stations throughout Paris and its suburbs.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.