New operator for Paris cycle sharing system 'Vélib'

The 600-million-euro, 15-year contract awarded to Smoove was formalised on Wednesday, Paris officials have announced.

Smoove will be taking over from French advertising giant JCDecaux in January 2018 as Vélib operator, a move the former provider has contested. JCDecaux was awarded the first-ever Vélib contract in 2007, when the system was launched.

The Montpellier-based company has said it will begin phasing out the old bikes with newer, lighter ones at the end of the year. One-third of them are to be electric, and all are to be equipped with sturdier locks.

The new locks are intended to fight against the losses incurred by vandalism and theft, which cost the city some 16 million euros per year, according to Paris officials.

The GPS devices set to be installed on the new bikes are also part of the effort to combat theft.

French daily Le Parisien has reported that the operator switch may result in potential price hikes. However, city officials have said that prices will not necessarily increase, adding that new tariffs will be voted on later in the year.

Some of the workers who maintain the cycle sharing system are worried they might lose their jobs when JCDecaux hands over the reins to Smoove.

More than 300 employees of Cyclocity, an affiliate of JCDecaux, protested in front of Paris city hall last week to demand they be able to keep their Vélib jobs when the operator transfer takes place.

Vélib’ is comprised of some 20,000 bikes and more than 1,000 stations throughout Paris and its suburbs.