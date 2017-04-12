Three rugby players charged with gang rape in France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
How will Brexit affect Northern Ireland?
A sticker opposing Brexit is seen on a street in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How will Brexit affect Northern Ireland?
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'This democratic hold-up is killing Africa': Mamane
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rural France feels left out of the elections
  • media
    International report
    Obesity contributes to health problems in Zambia
  • media
    International media
    "The Crack" - the field journal of two reporters across Europe
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Rugby Rape France

Three rugby players charged with gang rape in France

By
media Players of the FC Grenoble rugby team arrive at the police station on March 22, 2017 in Grenoble, France to be heard as part of an investigation for rape. AFP/Jean-Pierre Clatot

Three players in France’s rugby league were charged with gang rape on Tuesday, one month after the victim filed the police report, Bordeaux prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The Grenoble rugby club players – Irishman Denis Coulson, New Zealander Rory Grice and Frenchman Loïck Jammes, all in their twenties – have been placed under judicial supervision by the Bordeaux public prosecutor, who has also banned them from leaving the country until their trial begins. The players have been ordered not to contact the victim.

If convicted, the players – who have been suspended since last month – could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for gang rape.

Last month in March, a 21-year-old woman reported to police that she had been gang raped by the Grenoble players in Bordeaux, the night their club had lost an away match against Bordeaux’s team. The woman, who has said she was drugged, met the players in a nightclub before going back to their hotel room. The latter is where the alleged gang rape took place.

The three players were taken into police custody for questioning in Bordeaux on Tuesday, which led to them being officially charged later that evening. It was the second time the players had been in custody, after having been questioned by Grenoble police last month in March.

After the second round of questioning, Bordeaux prosecutors have concluded that there are “serious and consistent indications that suggest the players’ likely participation, whether as perpetrators or accomplices, in the reported offense,” as cited by French press agency AFP.

Bordeaux prosecutors have affirmed that digital, telephone and DNA evidence have been at the centre of the investigation.

Grenoble police had initially taken into custody six Grenoble club players for the first round of questioning, but let three of them go with no further charges.

The lawyer representing Frenchman Jammes, Bernard Boulloud, has said that the charges will allow him “to access the case file so as to construct a successful defence for the respective clients, who remain innocent until proven guilty”.

The Grenoble club initially suspended the players on 17 March, but lifted the suspension 12 days later.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.